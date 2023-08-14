FORMER RAPPER THOMMY KANE MAKES DIRECTORIAL DEBUT WITH ACCLAIMED SHORT FILM "NEW SHOES" AT HOLLY SHORTS FILM FESTIVAL

HOLLYWOOD PREMIERE SET FOR AUGUST 16 AT THE TCL CHINESE 6 THEATER

I am thrilled to witness the continued appreciation for 'NEW SHOES.' Our dedicated team, including my co-director, producers, and the entire cast and crew, poured their hard work into this project.” — Thommy Kane

HOLLYWOOD, CA, USA, August 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Following its world premiere at The American Pavilion Emerging Filmmaker Showcase during this year's Cannes Film Festival in May, the highly regarded short film "NEW SHOES," is poised to make its Hollywood debut at the 19th annual Oscar qualifying Holly Shorts Film Festival. The screening will take place at the heart of the film industry, in Hollywood, on Wednesday, August 16, at 5 PM, at the TCL Chinese 6 Theater in the Drama Shorts Block. Thommy Kane, formerly a rapper and now a first-time filmmaker, will participate in a Q&A session after the screening to discuss the personal inspiration behind the film.

Kane, once a homeless rapper who later signed a groundbreaking $1.2 million record deal previously released his hip hop/rap music under the name "Poverty," alongside Ted Field, the founder of Interscope Records, has transitioned his creative talents into filmmaking. This transition has resulted in his poignant short film, "NEW SHOES."

Based on a true story from Kane’s own life, the impactful film draws from a deeply personal experience during his teenage years in Portland, Maine. "NEW SHOES" delves into the complex and poignant relationship between Kane and his drug-addicted mother, who turns to prostitution to provide for her only son. The film unfolds a heart-rending narrative of sacrifice, survival, and the unbreakable bond between a mother and her son.

Starring the talented actor Jacob Moran, best known for his role in the 2022 film "THE BLACK PHONE," "NEW SHOES" brings the character to life with exceptional skill.

Watch the official trailer here.

"I am thrilled to witness the continued appreciation for 'NEW SHOES.' Our dedicated team, including my co-director Bojan Vanovac, producers, and the entire cast and crew, poured their hard work into this project,” said filmmaker Thommy Kane. “Jacob Moran's collaboration was particularly fortunate; he brought remarkable depth to the character and portrayed the role flawlessly. His professionalism is unparalleled, and I am confident that he is destined for stardom, soon to be recognized worldwide."

To purchase tickets please click here.

For the latest information and updates about the film and upcoming screenings, please visit the official website: www.newshoesfilm.com.

# # #



Social Media Handles

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/newshoesfilm

Instagram:@newshoesfilm