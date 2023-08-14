Submit Release
The Marvelous Melba Moore Honored in Newark, NJ At Street Renaming Dedication on Friday, Sept. 8th, 2023

The Marvelous Melba Moore Street Renaming Dedication will take place on Friday, Sept. 8th, 2023 in Newark NJ

Melba with her Star on Hollywood's Walk of Fame.

From Hollywood & Vine in California to William & Mercer Streets in Newark, New Jersey

NEWARK, NJ, USA, August 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Honorable Newark, NJ, Mayor Ras Baraka and Councilwoman At Large, the Rev. Louise Scott-Rountree will present a street renaming dedication, honoring The Marvelous, Tony Award-winning, Grammy nominated R&B legend, The Marvelous Melba Moore.

The event is taking place on Friday, September 8th, 2023, 11 am ET, at the intersection of William and Mercer Streets in Newark, NJ – across the street from Ms. Moore’s alma mater, Arts High School. The street will be renamed Melba Moore Plaza.

This has been a banner year for The Marvelous Melba Moore. She appeared on The Tamron Hall Show, walked the runway for the American Heart Association's Go Red For Women event, released a new single - a remake of the Ashford & Simpson R&B classic, "It Seems To Hang On", as well as earning a Star on Hollywood's Walk of Fame on August 10th, 2023.

