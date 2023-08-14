Integral BioSystems Attending Drug Development Contracting & Outsourcing Conference Sept 21, 2023 in New Brunswick, NJ
Integral BioSystems will be exhibiting at Table #27 on Sept 21, 2023 at the Hyatt Regency Hotel in New Brunswick, NJ
Whatever the exact nature of your active ingredient, we can help you formulate it to be most safe and effective in the final drug product”BEDFORD, MASSACHUSETTS, USA, August 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Located in a 10,000 square foot facility in Bedford, MA, Integral BioSystems’ scientists are experts in formulation and analytical method development, stability assessments, bioanalytics, and scale-up/technology transfer.
— Dr. Shikha Barman
Our scientists are extensively experience with Biodegradable Microspheres/ Nanospheres, Drug Suspensions, Generics, 505B1, OTC and 505B2 Products, Small Molecules, Proteins (Biosimilars) and Nucleic acid formulations (DNA, RNAi), Vaccines. Delivery routes available are : Injectables, Ophthalmics, Intranasals, Otic, Pulmonary, Dermal. Our development capabilities include R&D and cGLP; R&D and cGLP stability studies, toxicology supplies, process development, scale-up, and technology transfer.
With over 28 years of experience in all phases of cell and tissue targeted, sustained release pharmaceutical formulation development, the firm’s CEO and President, Dr. Shikha P. Barman, will be on hand to discuss the specific requirements of interested attendees.
About Integral BioSystems
Integral BioSystems is a specialty drug delivery contract research organization that offers an integrated, practical approach to formulation development projects for both small molecule and large molecule drug candidates. Offering contract services to pharmaceutical companies to develop drug products through its CMC offerings in analytical method development, formulation development, process development, scale-up and technology transfer, the company also partners with pharmaceutical companies to co-develop products based on its proprietary pharmaceutical delivery systems.
The Company has developed numerous dosage forms for ophthalmic applications. Integral BioSystems has a translational approach to drug development, customizing delivery systems to achieve the biologically effective objectives of the therapy. Dosage forms are customized to achieve sustained release or targeted, tissue-focused delivery or fast-release/instant delivery, depending upon the desired product attributes.
For those seeking to develop a formulation for a new drug substance, a 505b2 product or a generic drug product, Dr. Barman will be available to answer questions about possible strategies for your particular application.
