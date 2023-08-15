Distinguished Litigator Neal H. Rockwood, APC Joins The Naumann Law Firm, PC as "Of Counsel"
Neal Rockwood’s association with The Naumann Law Firm will boost the firm’s reputation as a leader in construction defect litigation.SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Naumann Law Firm, PC proudly announces the addition of Neal H. Rockwood, APC as "Of Counsel." With extensive experience in insurance bad faith, insurance coverage, construction defects, landslides, and business litigation, Mr. Rockwood is a legal dignitary whose expertise will significantly augment the firm's capabilities.
Mr. Rockwood's journey in law began after attending high school in Northern California. Born in Medford, Massachusetts, he subsequently spent time in Africa with his parents, and Peace Corps Volunteers, before earning an International Relations degree with honors from San Francisco State University in 1978.
His legal education at Western State University College of Law further honed his skills. Notable career highlights include his partnership at Thorsnes, Bartolotta, McGuire & Padilla, and the co-founding of Rockwood & Noziska, LLP in 2001. Transitioning to litigation and trial consulting in 2022, he continues to contribute to the legal community through local bar associations and organizations such as the Consumer Attorneys of San Diego.
Since 1982 Mr. Rockwood has worked on and litigated landslides in Malibu, San Clemente, Oceanside, Ventura, and San Diego. His experience has resulted in the recovery of several millions of dollars, and, in at least two instances, resulted in the remediation of the slides.
"We are excited to welcome Neal Rockwood to our team," stated William Naumann, founder of The Naumann Law Firm. "His outstanding background and achievements align seamlessly with our commitment to excellence. Mr. Rockwood's addition reinforces our ability to provide exceptional legal representation."
Neal Rockwood’s association with The Naumann Law Firm will boost the firm’s reputation as a leader in construction defect litigation. His wealth of experience and dedication to legal excellence complement the firm's existing strengths, ensuring even more comprehensive and effective legal strategies for clients.
For more information about Neal H. Rockwood, APC and The Naumann Law Firm, PC, visit naumannlegal.com.
