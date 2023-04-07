The Naumann Law Firm Recovers $950,000 in Damages for a Los Angeles Homeowner Association High Rise Building

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, April 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Naumann Law Firm, one of California’s premier construction defect law firms, has successfully won a construction defect litigation case on behalf of its clients, Oxford Town Villa Homeowners Association, a 28-unit condominium project located in the Koreatown neighborhood of Los Angeles. The defendant in the case, Oxford Town Villa, LLC., improperly constructed multiple components in the building, and those components began to fail.
The major defects occurring at the project included excessive stucco cracking, concrete wall fracturing, inadequate slope on the roof, and a subterranean parking garage that was waterproofed improperly, causing leaks and damage to the concrete. Additionally, each unit had a balcony deck, but during construction, the surface membrane of the decks was installed too high, covering the weep holes of the sliding doors, leading to damage to the deck membrane.
William Naumann, Esq. and Loren Shiu, Esq. represented the Homeowners Association and secured a monetary settlement of $950,000.00. The settlement will help to cover the cost of repairs and remediation of the various construction defects present in the condominium project.
The Naumann Law Firm is dedicated to representing homeowner associations in construction defect litigation cases throughout California. With over 40 years of experience, the firm has helped numerous clients recover compensation for damage caused by construction defects.
The Naumann Law Firm represents homeowners associations, single family homeowners and commercial associations located in high/mid-rise condominiums, tract developments and industrial properties. The firm also represents owners of luxury homes, owner/builders, and condominium conversion associations. For more information on The Naumann Law Firm and its services, please visit the firm's website at www.naumannlegal.com.
Copyright 2023. The Naumann Law Firm, PC. All rights reserved.
For Terms of Use Privacy Policy, please visit www.naumannlegal.com
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.