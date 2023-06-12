The Naumann Law Firm Successfully Recovers Damages for Homeowners Association to Repair Tilting Retaining Walls
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Naumann Law Firm, one of California’s premier construction defect law firms, has successfully settled a construction defect litigation case in the amount of $900,000 on behalf of its clients, a homeowners association located in Riverside County California.
The major concern of the association was the retaining walls surrounding the property had begun to tilt in different directions. This posed a great safety concern for the association, and they needed to remedy the issue immediately. The association needed assistance to understand why the defect was occurring, how to repair it, and how to pay for it. A special assessment on all the homeowners would be extremely burdensome.
The association in conjunction with their property management contacted The Naumann Law Firm to represent them in a construction defect litigation against the builder.
To determine the extent of the defect, the firm conducted multiple phases of inspections and testing with engineers at the project site. William Naumann, Esq. and Philip Kunka, Esq. represented the Homeowners Association and secured a confidential monetary settlement for the Association to make the necessary repairs.
The Naumann Law Firm is committed to representing homeowners and homeowner associations in construction defect litigation cases throughout California. With decades of experience in the field, the firm has a proven history of securing favorable outcomes for its clients.
The Naumann Law Firm represents homeowners associations, single family homeowners and commercial associations located in high/mid-rise condominiums, tract developments and industrial properties. The firm also represents owners of luxury homes, owner/builders, and condominium conversions. For more information on The Naumann Law Firm and its services, please visit the firm's website at www.naumannlegal.com.
Press / Contact:
William H. Naumann, Esq.
The Naumann Law Firm, PC,
(858) 792-7474
william@naumannlegal.com
Brian Murkland
The major concern of the association was the retaining walls surrounding the property had begun to tilt in different directions. This posed a great safety concern for the association, and they needed to remedy the issue immediately. The association needed assistance to understand why the defect was occurring, how to repair it, and how to pay for it. A special assessment on all the homeowners would be extremely burdensome.
The association in conjunction with their property management contacted The Naumann Law Firm to represent them in a construction defect litigation against the builder.
To determine the extent of the defect, the firm conducted multiple phases of inspections and testing with engineers at the project site. William Naumann, Esq. and Philip Kunka, Esq. represented the Homeowners Association and secured a confidential monetary settlement for the Association to make the necessary repairs.
The Naumann Law Firm is committed to representing homeowners and homeowner associations in construction defect litigation cases throughout California. With decades of experience in the field, the firm has a proven history of securing favorable outcomes for its clients.
The Naumann Law Firm represents homeowners associations, single family homeowners and commercial associations located in high/mid-rise condominiums, tract developments and industrial properties. The firm also represents owners of luxury homes, owner/builders, and condominium conversions. For more information on The Naumann Law Firm and its services, please visit the firm's website at www.naumannlegal.com.
Press / Contact:
William H. Naumann, Esq.
The Naumann Law Firm, PC,
(858) 792-7474
william@naumannlegal.com
Brian Murkland
The Naumann Law Firm
+ +1 8587927474
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram