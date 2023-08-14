Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,345 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 478,153 in the last 365 days.

St. Johnsbury Barracks / Theft

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 23A4005924

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  David Hastings                      

STATION: St. johnsbury                     

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: 8-12-23

INCIDENT LOCATION: Moutian brook Rd, Burke, Vermont

VIOLATION: Theft

 

ACCUSED: Unidentified                                               

 

 

VICTIM: Liz Tenaglia

AGE: 40

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lyndon, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 08/12/2023, at approximately 1000 hours, the Vermont State Police were alerted to a theft on Moutian Brook Rd in the town of Burke, Vermont.  The complainant, Liz Tenaglia reported at some point between the hours of 2300 and 0900hours, her Yellow 2023 Juliana Moutian bike was stolen off her vehicle. The attached photo of the Juliana bike is for likeness only.

 

Anyone who may have information is asked to contact Tpr. David Hastings at david.hastings@vermont.gov, or call 802-748-3111, or leave an anonymous tip online at vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

You just read:

St. Johnsbury Barracks / Theft

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more