St. Johnsbury Barracks / Theft
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23A4005924
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: David Hastings
STATION: St. johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 8-12-23
INCIDENT LOCATION: Moutian brook Rd, Burke, Vermont
VIOLATION: Theft
ACCUSED: Unidentified
VICTIM: Liz Tenaglia
AGE: 40
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lyndon, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 08/12/2023, at approximately 1000 hours, the Vermont State Police were alerted to a theft on Moutian Brook Rd in the town of Burke, Vermont. The complainant, Liz Tenaglia reported at some point between the hours of 2300 and 0900hours, her Yellow 2023 Juliana Moutian bike was stolen off her vehicle. The attached photo of the Juliana bike is for likeness only.
Anyone who may have information is asked to contact Tpr. David Hastings at david.hastings@vermont.gov, or call 802-748-3111, or leave an anonymous tip online at vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.