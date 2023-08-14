St. Johnsbury Barracks / Theft

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23A4005924

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: David Hastings

STATION: St. johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 8-12-23

INCIDENT LOCATION: Moutian brook Rd, Burke, Vermont

VIOLATION: Theft

ACCUSED: Unidentified

VICTIM: Liz Tenaglia

AGE: 40

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lyndon, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 08/12/2023, at approximately 1000 hours, the Vermont State Police were alerted to a theft on Moutian Brook Rd in the town of Burke, Vermont. The complainant, Liz Tenaglia reported at some point between the hours of 2300 and 0900hours, her Yellow 2023 Juliana Moutian bike was stolen off her vehicle. The attached photo of the Juliana bike is for likeness only.

Anyone who may have information is asked to contact Tpr. David Hastings at david.hastings@vermont.gov, or call 802-748-3111, or leave an anonymous tip online at vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.