eTransX Provides Solution Overview to the Nashville Poverty Collective
eTransX presents overview of how its Wellbeing Care Community system can help alleviate poverty in conjunction with the Nashville Poverty Collective
eTransX' Wellbeing System is the only proven platform that we have found for coordinating efforts at the household level and at the community level as part of a collective impact approach.”BRENTWOOD, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- eTransX was recently invited by the Nashville-based Global Action Platform to share how the eTransX Wellbeing Care Community system can support the vision of the Nashville Poverty Collective to alleviate poverty in the Nashville region.
— Dr. Scott Massey, CEO Global Action Platform
The Nashville Poverty Collective was formed in 2022 by a group of key stakeholders in the Nashville region to explore how they could work together to better collaborate and implement solutions to reduce poverty in the region.
Taking a lead role in the formation of the Nashville Poverty Collective was the Nashville-based non-profit – Global Action Platform and Nashville-based Trevecca University, in conjunction with their new Center for Human Flourishing. An additional 12 organizations are also participating in the collective, including many local non-profit and faith-based organizations. Other university stakeholders from Vanderbilt University, Belmont University, and Meharry Medical College are also involved.
The vision of the Collective is to bring together the varied strengths and resources of local organizations to identify new and innovative ways to alleviate poverty in the region. “As a Nashville-based company, we were honored to share our lessons learned in using technology to support collaborative efforts at the community level to improve well-being outcomes” stated Richard Taylor, Vice President of eTransX.
In the presentation, the eTransX team explained how its platform offers a shared community/regional well-being information system for identifying specific personal needs at the household level and coordinates the work of community-based organizations and personal support networks to meet those needs. “In essence, the Wellbeing Care Community system serves as a secure community coordination center where ‘the right hand knows what the left hand is doing’ - facilitating the secure, privacy-protected sharing of information, and coordinating the work of community-based organizations to help struggling individuals, families, and businesses,” stated Richard Taylor.
For more information about the eTransX Wellbeing Care community system visit: https://www.wellbeingcarecommunity.com
For more information about the Global Action Platform visit: https://www.globalactionplatform.org/
