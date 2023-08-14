Louisville’s Historic Boxhill Estate, Along the Ohio River, to Auction via Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions

Gated historic district close to Downtown Louisville - Luxury Real Estate Exquisite finishes adorn a gracious floor plan - Luxury Real Estate Georgian Revival estate on the National Historic Register - Luxury Real Estate Two notable architects instilled their vision on the estate–Joseph E. Chandler in 1906 and Stratton Hammon in the 1930s - Luxury Real Estate Nearly seven acres overlooking the Ohio River - Luxury Real Estate

“The Boxhill Estate is an iconic piece of Louisville, with historical architecture, rolling grounds and sweeping views of the Ohio River,” Alagia said. “Properties like this only come available...” — Claire Alagia

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, August 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Behind the gates and up a tree-lined malldesigned by the famed Olmsted landscaping firm, is the iconic Boxhill Estate. This 120-year-old Georgian Revival estate is a unique piece of Louisville history. Currently listed for $4.995M, 3200 Boxhill Lane is scheduled to auction next month with no reserve via Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions in cooperation with Claire Alagia and Jon Mand of Lenihan Sotheby’s International Realty. Bidding will open 8 September and culminate on 15 September. This rare piece of real estate will be available via Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions’ online marketplace, ConciergeAuctions.com, allowing buyers to bid digitally from anywhere in the world.

“The Boxhill Estate is an iconic piece of Louisville, with historical architecture, rolling grounds and sweeping views of the Ohio River,” Alagia said. “Properties like this only come available once in a generation, and we are thrilled to be working with Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions to write this historic estate’s next chapter.”

Two notable architects instilled their vision on the estate—Joseph E. Chandler in 1906 and Stratton Hammon in the 1950s—and their exquisite attention to detail and materials are evident throughout. The two-story foyer, with a curving staircase and black and white marble floors, hints at a gracious floor plan with a strikingly modern, open feel. Luxurious finishes abound, like the cherry-paneled library and intricate box and crown molding. Despite the estate’s provenance, there is an opportunity to impart a mark on a piece of history. The expansive grounds offer an idyll overlooking the Ohio River. Whether desiring nature or entertaining on a grand scale, this gorgeous seven-acre property provides the best of both worlds.

Boxhill Estate’s bucolic 6.68 acres sits on a bluff overlooking the Ohio River. Boxhill is one of only 21 properties in Louisville’s Glenview historic district and is recognized on the National Historic Register. This quiet community full of stately homes is just minutes from Louisville Country Club. Downtown Louisville is under 10 minutes away. Indulge in a world-class food scene that features several James Beard award nominees. Old Louisville features Victorian architecture and a Frederick Law Olmstead-designed park. Explore the waterfront and listen to bluegrass. Louisville has something for everyone, including sports fans, being the home of Muhammad Ali and the Louisville Slugger. During the first weekend in May, head to Churchill Downs for Louisville’s signature event, the Kentucky Derby.

3200 Boxhill Lane is available Sunday 1–4 PM and by appointment, in person or virtually.

As part of Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in the funding towards a new home built for a family in need.

As part of Sotheby's Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in the funding towards a new home built for a family in need.

About Concierge Auctions

