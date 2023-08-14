Meeting of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan with the Head of the UN Regional Center for Preventive Diplomacy

14/08/2023

Today, on August 14, 2023, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov met with the Special Representative of the Secretary-General, Head of the UN Regional Center for Preventive Diplomacy for Central Asia (UNRCCA) Kaha Imnadze.

R.Meredov congratulated the Head of the UNRCCA on his appointment to this responsible post and expressed hope that his diplomatic activities would contribute to the further development of cooperation between Turkmenistan and the UN.

The importance of the activities of the UN Regional Center for Preventive Diplomacy for the entire region in the field of maintaining and strengthening harmony, mutual understanding and support was also emphasized.

It was noted that Turkmenistan is actively cooperating with the UN Regional Center in maintaining regional security and strengthening peace. The Head of the Foreign Ministry of Turkmenistan noted that the mechanisms of multilateral preventive diplomacy, such as the initiative of the Academy of Preventive Diplomacy and the Dialogue of Women in Central Asia, have been created and are successfully operating.

Kaha Imnadze, in turn, in presenting the priority areas of Turkmenistan at the 78th session of the UN General Assembly, expressed the importance of such an integrated approach to key issues on the global agenda and the contribution of Turkmenistan in presenting its vision for their solution.