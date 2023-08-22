Sparkling Ice Offers Walmart eGift Cards In Back-To-School Sweepstakes
EINPresswire.com/ -- Sparkling Ice, a major brand from the Talking Rain Company and currently the #1 player in the Sparkling Water category, has recently launched a nationwide promotion entitled “Sparkling School Sweepstakes”, exclusively at Walmart stores.
The consumer event, which is supported by Walmart Connect media and in-store signage at Walmart stores, incentivizes shoppers to purchase the brand during the all-important Back-to-School time frame by offering a chance to win valuable Walmart eGift Cards. The promotion began August 1 and runs through October 2 at all Walmart locations. Details are available at SparklingSchoolSweeps.com.
TPG Rewards is the company administering the sweepstakes on behalf of Sparkling Ice. At the conclusion of the promotion, TPG will distribute Walmart eGift Cards to winners via HTML email. Prizes range in value from $250 to $2,000.
About TPG Rewards
TPG Rewards is an established marketing technology company that develops loyalty and promotional programs for many of the nation’s largest CPG and non-CPG companies. As a Walmart preferred promotional vendor, only TPG can offer BARCODE BUCK$ Digital Discounts, a service that provides the ability for brands to combine their Walmart Connect media campaigns with a coordinated consumer promotion event. In addition, TPG has pioneered innovations such as digital receipt validation with response time in less than 12 minutes, and dual-purpose NFC chips to create intelligent packaging.
Brands engage TPG for their professional capabilities ranging from marketing analysis, concept ideation, program execution, legal compliance, proprietary consumer rewards, and their meticulous attention to customer service.
See what else TPG Rewards has to offer by visiting our digital Tool Kit, Promotion for a New Era.
This company is not affiliated with Wal-Mart Stores, Inc., Wal-Mart Stores Arkansas, LLC, Walmart.com or any of their affiliates. Wal-Mart Stores, Inc., Wal-Mart Stores Arkansas, LLC, Walmart.com and their affiliates do not endorse or sponsor this reward program's services, products, or activities. See http://Walmart.com/giftcardterms for complete gift card terms and conditions.
John Galinos
