Interior Solutions Firm dancker Names Meg Nelbach to Serve as Senior Vice President, People + Culture
Accomplished leader brings extensive experience in fostering exceptional employee experiences and cultivating dynamic, inclusive cultures to new position.
Meg Nelbach embodies all of dancker’s core values as we continue to evolve as an interiors integrator, delivering remarkable experiences for both our employees and our clients.”WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- dancker, a leading interior solutions firm, has named Meg Nelbach to serve as Senior Vice President, People + Culture.
— dancker CEO Steven Lang
An accomplished people leader and trusted advisor, Nelbach brings extensive experience in building and enhancing HR infrastructure, fostering exceptional employee experiences, and cultivating dynamic, inclusive cultures that contribute to organizational success to her new position at dancker
“After an extensive search for a new leader for our Talent Management and Engagement team, we are thrilled to have Meg join dancker,” says dancker CEO Steven Lang. “Meg brings a fresh perspective, expertise, and values-driven leadership that undoubtedly will contribute to our continued success. With a personal motto of ‘happy to help’ and a commitment to ‘doing the right thing,’ Meg embodies all of dancker’s core values as we continue to evolve as an interiors integrator, delivering remarkable experiences for both our employees and our clients.”
Nelbach previously served as Vice President of People at Brazen, a leading virtual and in-person hiring event and career fair platform. She began her career as an agency recruiter then moved to leadership roles in corporate talent acquisition and human resources, and as a business partner at several start-ups, high-growth organizations, and global enterprises in the government contracting industry.
A true change agent, Nelbach has consistently demonstrated proficiency in building and enhancing HR infrastructure, expertly assessing and implementing systems, processes, and talent that align with overall business strategy.
“I am excited to contribute to dancker, honoring its rich history, recognizing its promising future, and making a positive impact,” says Nelbach.
Nelbach is a lifelong learner, having pursued Business Administration and HR Management studies at George Mason University and Western Governors University. As a founding member of the Conscious Capitalism Chapter of Washington D.C., she actively promotes the values of conscious business practices. She also advocates for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society through her philanthropic endeavors and fundraises for the recently established Amy Takayama-Perez Memorial Fund for George Mason University.
At nearly 200 years old, dancker creates effective and flexible environments for organizations that include several Fortune 100 companies. The core of dancker’s culture is to inspire creativity, promote productivity, and improve engagement for both clients and employees. dancker operates from Experience Centers and logistics facilities in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions, supporting clients locally and across North America.
About dancker
Founded in 1829, dancker is one of the country’s oldest privately held companies. dancker integrates architectural, furniture, technology, and logistics solutions as a one-source provider to corporate, government, education, and healthcare facilities. A leading interior solutions firm, dancker works with its clients to create spaces that maximize the flow between people and ideas to unleash creative, productive, human potential.
For more information, visit https://www.dancker.com/, email info@dancker.com, or call us at (908) 231-1600.
