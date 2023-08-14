Open House webinar covers how to use the newest technology to maximize effectiveness

Free Open House Webinar for Real Estate Agents: Aug. 22 at 2:00 pm ET Open House Connector by Delta Media

August 22 session for real estate agents teaches how to get the most out of Open Houses, capture more leads

CANTON, OHIO, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Open houses are back, and now real estate agents can leverage new tech tools to optimize their effectiveness to get the most out of the real estate’s most proven, hyperlocal property promotional event.

Delta Media Group, one of America’s largest real estate technology solutions providers for brokers, is hosting a webinar on Wednesday, August 22, 2023, entitled “Optimize Your Next Open House: How to Leverage Digital Tools to Make the Most of It.” Complimentary registration is here (bit.ly/Delta-open-house).

“From planning the day and marketing the event to getting sign-ups, taking down contact info, and sending follow-up emails, agents know that there’s a lot of work required to make the most of an open house,” said Franklin Stoffer, Vice President at Delta Media and host of the webinar. “Luckily, the tech tools inside our all-in-one platform, DeltaNET®, give an agent the ability to save time on these tasks – and most importantly – capture even more leads,” he added.

Stoffer will demonstrate how these tools, including Ad Wizard, Open House Connector®, smart drip email campaigns, and email blasts can help agents optimize their next open house.

Delta Media has reinvested over $40 million into rebuilding its industry-leading, all-in-one technology platform. Today, many of these tools utilize artificial intelligence and machine learning to increase lead capture effectiveness while helping agents better qualify and connect with potential clients.

Delta Media Group, Inc., located in Canton, Ohio, is a leading and trusted technology partner for many of the best-known real estate brands, including 80 LeadingRE Affiliates and more than 50 top-ranked brokerages nationwide. Family-owned and profitable for over 25 years, Delta is known for affordability, reliability, and deliverability among major real estate technology providers.

Discover more at deltamediagroup.com.