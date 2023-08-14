Nashville General Hospital Teams with Oracle Health for EHR Implementation
CommunityWorks selected to replace multiple systems with one, unified electronic health record
This collaboration will not only enhance patient care, but also reduce health inequities in our community, improve the caregiver experience and increase profitability for the hospital.”NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, USA, August 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Nashville General Hospital, a national leading public safety-net hospital serving Nashville, Tennessee and Davidson County, is now collaborating with Oracle Health and has selected CommunityWorks to better support its clinical, financial, and operational needs. Following implementation of the electronic health records (EHR), clinicians will be able to access patient records from the 150-bed hospital and more than 20 outpatient and clinic settings across the county.
“We are so pleased to work with Oracle Health on this very important project,” said Nashville General Hospital chief executive officer, Dr. Joseph Webb, D.Sc., FACHE. “This collaboration will not only enhance patient care, but also reduce health inequities in our community, improve the caregiver experience and increase profitability for the hospital.”
Oracle Health’s CommunityWorks provides a comprehensive, integrated user experience for both patients and clinicians to meet the specific needs of smaller hospital operations. The ability to share information across facilities and the continuum of care helps to keep hospitals connected to their patients and provide a higher standard of care. Today, more than 300 hospitals in 46 states are more effectively and efficiently treating patients closer to home using CommunityWorks.
“Oracle Health continues to work across diverse healthcare settings and care models to help ensure individuals in all communities have access to high-quality healthcare,” said Travis Dalton, executive vice president, Oracle Health. “By adding the EHR across its system, Nashville General Hospital will benefit from streamlined clinical workflows, improved patient care, and enhanced operational efficiencies.”
Founded in 1890 as City Hospital, the area’s original community hospital, Nashville General Hospital provides quality care for more than 58,000 patients each year, regardless of their ability to pay. Accredited by the Joint Commission, Nashville General Hospital’s mission is to improve the health and wellness of Nashville by providing equitable access to coordinated patient-centered care – including specialty care through the 24 clinics of the Nashville Healthcare Center – and training tomorrow’s clinical caregivers. For more information, visit NashvilleGeneral.org.
Oracle offers integrated suites of applications plus secure, autonomous infrastructure in the Oracle Cloud. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit us at https://www.oracle.com/
