Ether ETF Targets October 12 Launch

Ether Strategy ETF (Ticker: ETHU) seeks to be the first to offer Ether-linked exposure in the US
Volatility Shares successfully launched the first 2x bitcoin-linked ETF (BITX) in July and believes ETHU is the next logical next step before turning our focus to the spot markets”PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Volatility Shares today announced that it intends to make the Ether Strategy ETF (Ticker: ETHU) available for trading on October 12, 2023.
— Stuart Barton, CIO of Volatility Shares.
ETHU seeks to be the first ETF to offer Ethereum and Ether linked exposure in the US.
“Volatility Shares successfully launched the first 2x bitcoin-linked ETF (BITX) in July and believes ETHU is the next logical next step before turning our focus to the spot markets,” said Stuart Barton, CIO of Volatility Shares.
Disclosure
The fund has filed a registration statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission, but it is not yet effective. An investment in the fund cannot be made, nor money accepted, until the registration statement is effective. The information in the preliminary prospectus is not complete and may be changed. The final prospectus should be read carefully before investing, and when available may be obtained from the same source. This communication is not an offer to sell fund shares and is not soliciting an offer to buy fund shares in any state where the offer or sale is not permitted.
An investor should consider the investment objectives, risks, and charges and expenses of the fund carefully before investing. A preliminary prospectus which contains this and other information about the fund may be obtained by calling 866-261-0273. Read it carefully before investing.
Investing involves risk; Principal loss is possible. The Fund invests in Ether Futures Contracts and not in Ether directly. Ether Futures Contracts are relatively new investments. They are subject to unique and substantial risks, and historically, have been subject to significant price volatility. The value of an investment in the Fund could decline significantly and without warning, including to zero. You may lose the full value of your investment within a single day. If you are not prepared to accept significant and unexpected changes in the value of the Fund and the possibility that you could lose your entire investment in the Fund you should not invest in the Fund.
Foreside Fund Services, LLC is the distributor of the Ether Strategy ETF.
