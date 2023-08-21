The Besen Group Announces Oceus as the Official Sponsor of Private 5G Seminar at MWC Las Vegas 2023
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Besen Group, an international mobile data industry management consulting practice headquartered in the Washington DC area, with representatives in Paris and Tokyo, announced today that Oceus will be one of the official sponsors of private 5G seminar on Tuesday September 26th from 2pm – 5pm at MWC Las Vegas 2023.
MWC Las Vegas 2023, in partnership with CTIA, is the GSMA’s flagship event in North America showcasing the hottest trends in connectivity and mobile innovation.
“We are thrilled to have Oceus as our sponsor for our private 5G seminar at MWC Las Vegas 2023. Oceus has great experience deploying private 5G networks and we are excited to learn more about their go-to-market strategy for military operations, smart infrastructure, logistics, transportation, manufacturing and healthcare,” said Alex Besen, Founder and CEO of The Besen Group LLC.
“Oceus empowers government and enterprises with intelligent private 5G communications for critical operations,” said Paul McQuillan, Chief Growth and Strategy Officer of Oceus. “Our patented technology intelligently optimizes for peak performance and eliminates complexities of deploying and managing private 5G networks in challenging environments.”
To register for The Besen Group’s private 5G seminar, please visit: https://www.mwclasvegas.com/agenda/session/what-does-it-take-to-launch-a-successful-private-5g-network.
For more information on Oceus, please visit: www.oceus.io.
About Oceus (www.oceus.io)
Oceus is a global technology innovator providing 5G network solutions to government and enterprise customers. We deliver extensive broadband connectivity with dedicated and dynamic spectrum, massive MIMO, and network slicing in deployable enterprise and cloud-based solutions that solve unique communication and data challenges in a wide range of public and private networks. Our edge computing capabilities provide low latency, ultra-high reliability and enhanced security for wireless IoT devices and applications. The Oceus Intelligent Controller provides software-defined network orchestration using AI/ML to automate the management of 5G enterprise systems and applications. Oceus is headquartered in Herndon, Virginia, with Oceus Technologies, our R&D Lab, in Plano, Texas and our Integration and Operations Center in The Colony, Texas.
About The Besen Group (www.thebesengroup.com)
The Besen Group is an international management consulting practice to the mobile data industry headquartered in the Washington DC area, with representatives in Paris and Tokyo. Its mission is to provide mobile data players with tools, knowledge, and services enabling them to perform optimally in their mobile environment. The Besen Group’s competitive edge is based on practical experience with mobile operators, mobile vendors, and a mobile data laboratory.
Alex Besen
