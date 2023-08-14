Conference "Caspian Sea - Sea of Peace and Friendship" completed its work

14/08/2023

A significant date - the Day of the Caspian Sea - was solemnly celebrated on August 12 on the picturesque coast of the Avaza National Tourist Zone. Within the framework of the festive action, a scientific and practical conference, an exhibition, sports competitions, creative competitions, as well as performances by song and musical groups of the velayat were held.

A great interest of the participants of the conference was caused by the exhibition unfolding in the foyer of the hotel complex, which demonstrated the achievements of our country in the field of environmental protection. With great interest, the delegates got acquainted with the exhibits from the funds of the Museum of Nature of the Khazar Reserve, the museum of the city of Turkmenbashi, representing the amazingly beautiful and fragile world of marine animals and birds.

The conference participants were unanimous in their opinion that the sustainable development of the Caspian Sea, the gradual restoration of natural ecosystems to a level that guarantees the stability of the environment, can only be achieved through the joint efforts of all the Caspian states.

Summing up the results of the forum, its participants stated the unity of positions of all interested parties on the importance of maintaining cooperation, peace and trust in the Caspian Sea region, speaking in favor of further strengthening international partnership in ensuring reliable environmental protection of the Caspian Sea and developing its potential that meets the interests of common prosperity and progress.

The participants of the scientific-practical conference "The Caspian Sea - the Sea of Peace and Friendship" adopted a thankful Address to President Serdar Berdimuhamedov, in which they expressed their sincere gratitude for the excellent conditions created for the work of the forum, for the attention paid to environmental measures, the implementation of environmentally significant projects in order to ensure rational nature management, effective environmental protection of the Caspian Sea.

In the afternoon, in the conference hall of the Daýanç Hotel, a ceremony was held to award prizes to the authors of the best children's works in applied art and decorative works made from marine materials, which vividly reflect the beauty of native nature, the expanses of the Caspian Sea and the unique world of its inhabitants, who need human protection.

The final chord of the festive evening was a concert with the participation of the State Drama Theater of the Balkan velayat, children's creative groups of the velayat, the program of which also included dances and songs of the peoples of the Caspian countries.