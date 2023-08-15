Business Reporter: Navigating the ambiguities of authorship
The copyright implications of AI generated codeLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In an article published on Business Reporter, Matthew Arnould, General Counsel for Dynamo Software, a cloud-based software platform for the alternatives investment industry, talks about the contentious issues that generative AI raises by autonomously creating original content without human intervention. Copyright law is designed to safeguard original artistic, literary and creative expressions. However, whether AI-generated code meets the three criteria for copyright protection – authorship, artistry and originality – is highly contestable. While the U.S. Copyright Office maintains that AI generated work is unprotectable if human involvement is limited to providing a prompt, does that mean too that competitors can copy it without any legal consequences? Does the same code warrant copyright protection if the automatically-generated code is selected, rearranged or modified by humans? While copyright protection is typically associated with creative or artistic works, code serves functional purposes. On the other hand, when we think of innovative algorithms, novel coding techniques and creative problem solving, the pure utilitarianism of code-writing can be questioned too. Although code generated by AI derives from pre-existing code bases and data sources and lacks the unique, original expression required for copyrightable works, if it’s considered “an assistive instrument” and meets the threshold for human authorship, it may warrant copyright protection after all.
Before these ambiguities are clarified by legislations, businesses creating AI generated code can find alternative ways of legal protection, such as trade secret protection, licensing or contractual agreements. Those using AI-generated code, on the other hand, always need to ensure that they have permission to use copyrighted work.
To learn more about how copyright laws can be applied to AI generated code and what businesses can do to avoid getting embroiled in copyright disputes over them, read the article.
