ISVPay Welcomes Rhonda Boardman

ALPHARETTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- ISVPay is excited to welcome Rhonda Boardman as its new Senior Vice President of Sales, further solidifying the company's position as a leading provider of innovative unattended payment solutions and EV charging.

Rhonda's impressive background in sales, business development, and strategic management makes her a valuable addition to the company. Throughout her professional journey, Rhonda has consistently showcased her fervor for cultivating and fostering relationships, leading to remarkable accomplishments in sales.

Starting her career as a merchant support representative, Rhonda gained valuable insights into the challenges faced by customers from all walks of life. This early experience laid the foundation for her subsequent roles in sales engineering, product marketing, and strategic development. Notably, Rhonda achieved the distinction of becoming the youngest sales manager at Bank One Merchant Services, where she excelled in managing sales teams and surpassing targets.

Over the course of her exceptional career, Rhonda has thrived at renowned organizations such as Hypercom, Ingenico, and PAX Technologies. She consistently exceeded quotas and demonstrated exceptional skills in conquering new accounts, fostering business development, and driving organic growth. Her deep understanding of distributors, gateways, service providers, ISVs, and ISO organizations enables her to offer unique and customized solutions across various vertical markets.

With her extensive experience in sales management and previous senior leadership positions within the industry, Rhonda is well-equipped to assume her new role at ISVPay. Her proven track record in driving revenue growth will be instrumental in leading the sales team to new heights of success as the company continues to expand its market presence.

"I am thrilled to embark on this new journey with ISVPay" said Rhonda Boardman, the newly appointed SVP of Sales. "Joining such a prestigious organization is a tremendous honor, and I am genuinely excited to contribute to its ongoing success. I have been inspired by ISVPay's unwavering commitment to excellence, innovation, and customer satisfaction. With my experience and passion for building strategic relationships, I look forward to working alongside the talented professionals at ISVPay to drive growth, deliver exceptional results, and make a positive impact in the industry."

As the Senior Vice President of Sales, Rhonda will be responsible for overseeing sales operations, developing and implementing effective sales strategies, and cultivating key client relationships. Working closely with the talented sales team, she will identify new opportunities, optimize sales processes, and drive revenue growth across all product lines.

Sarah Adams, speaking on behalf of ISVPay, conveyed her enthusiasm for Rhonda's addition to the team, expressing, "We are delighted to welcome Rhonda as the Senior Vice President of Sales. Her outstanding track record and expertise in sales and business development will be instrumental in propelling our growth and expanding our global revenue streams and emerging markets. Rhonda's extensive industry knowledge and exceptional abilities in building relationships will reinforce our position as a leading innovative payments provider."

By appointing Rhonda as the Senior Vice President of Sales, ISVPay underscores its dedication to attracting top-tier professionals in the industry. Leveraging Rhonda's exceptional leadership and expertise, the company is poised to maintain its strong growth momentum, delivering innovative solutions to a wide array of clients globally while also expanding into new markets.

ISVPay specializes in unattended payments and offers the benefit of convenient, contactless transactions in verticals where unattended payments are making an impact. We focus on making our clients successful by uniting the best expertise and payment infrastructure available in the industry, combined with a unique rewards model not comparable to anything else. We take the complexity out of payments and allow software companies to do what they do best... develop software.