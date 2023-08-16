Submit Release
Grazitti Interactive to Host a Live Webinar on ‘Unlocking Growth: Harnessing the Power of Community Platforms’

Join community luminaries as they talk about selecting the right community platform and boosting business growth.

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, August 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Grazitti Interactive, a global digital services provider and innovation leader, is all set to host a live webinar on ‘Unlocking Growth: Harnessing the Power of Community Platforms’, on Tuesday, September 12, 2023, at 10:00 AM PDT. The exclusive webinar will witness conversations on unleashing the true potential of community platforms and driving growth.

Shaveta Sharma, Technical Delivery Manager, Grazitti Interactive, said, “The right online community platform is the one that meets the specific needs of your community. It should be flexible, customizable, and dependable. It should also provide tools for promoting engagement and building relationships. With the right platform, you'll be well on your way to creating a thriving online community."

This event will bring luminary speakers together for insightful conversations on forging the path to success by selecting the right community platform.

About Grazitti Interactive®
Grazitti Interactive is a global innovation leader that designs, deploys, and delivers digital engines. Founded in 2008 and headquartered in India, its team has extensive experience in enriching customer interactions, designing dynamic communities, enabling digital marketing, and driving data-driven decision support. Working in various industries, its 1000+ clients come in all sizes, from businesses on the cusp of growth to Fortune 500s across Technology, Banking and Financial Services, Healthcare, Travel, and more.

Contacts:
Devender Singh Bora
Manager-Marketing
Grazitti Interactive
info@grazitti.com

Aanchal Dhar
Grazitti Interactive
+91 99717 92787
