CoreStack Named to 2023 Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies
NextGen Cloud Governance Company Recognized #10th Among the Fastest Growing Companies in Seattle Area
To make the Inc. 5000—with the fast growth that requires—is truly an accomplishment. Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that are building our future.”BELLEVUE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- CoreStack, a global multi-cloud governance provider, is delighted to announce its achievement of making the coveted 2023 Inc. 5000 list. Recognized as one of the fastest-growing private companies in the U.S., CoreStack's inclusion on this prestigious list underscores its striking growth and transformative influence within the cloud industry. The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent, entrepreneurial businesses.
Of the 5,000 businesses on Inc.’s list in 2023, CoreStack comes in as the 835th fastest-growing company, the 120th in Software, the 10th best performing company in the Seattle area, and the 12th in Washington. The company’s place on this year’s list is thanks to 812% growth year-over-year.
The Inc. 5000 class of 2023 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges.
“Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic,” says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. “To make the Inc. 5000—with the fast growth that requires—is truly an accomplishment. Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that are building our future.”
"This recognition is a significant milestone that showcases our unwavering commitment to revolutionize the cloud industry and our team's relentless efforts," says CoreStack’s CEO, Ezhilarasan (Ez) Natarajan. "Our placement on the Inc. 5000 list is not just an indicator of our robust growth but also a validation of the tangible benefits our technology extends to our partners and customers."
CoreStack offers a suite of multi-cloud, NextGen Cloud Governance modules that leverage AI to provide continuous and autonomous governance—for FinOps, SecOps, and CloudOps—through a unified dashboard. NextGen Cloud Governance helps enterprises mitigate risk, accelerate delivery, optimize performance, and innovate faster. In addition, CoreStack offers assessments based on Well-Architected Framework, as well as custom frameworks. This solution streamlines the process of evaluating, improving, and maintaining cloud workloads across all environments, including enabling auto-remediation directly from the CoreStack dashboard.
About Inc.
Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.’s award-winning work reaches more than 50 million people across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com. For more information on the Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, slated for October 31-November 2in San Antonio, visit http://conference.inc.com/.
About CoreStack
CoreStack is an AI-powered NextGen Cloud Governance platform that enables enterprises to embrace cloud with confidence, rapidly achieving intelligent, continuous, and autonomous cloud governance at scale. The company’s portfolio includes two sets of multi-cloud solutions — CoreStack Governance, a set of governance modules for FinOps, SecOps, and CloudOps, and CoreStack Assessments, a point-in-time assessment against Well-Architected Framework. CoreStack helps 750+ global enterprises govern more than $2B in annual cloud consumption. Frost & Sullivan, Forrester, Gartner, S&P Global, and IDC have recognized CoreStack as an innovator and leader in cloud management. The company is a Microsoft Azure (Legacy) Gold Partner, Amazon AWS Technology Partner with Cloud Operations Competency, Oracle Cloud Build Partner, and Google Cloud Build Partner. To learn more, visit www.corestack.io.
