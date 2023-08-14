Greenply Industries Completes Installation of SMARTWAX ECO System at Its New MDF Facility in India
EINPresswire.com/ -- SMARTECH, a leading provider of cutting-edge technology solutions for the global wood-based panel industry, proudly announces the successful commissioning of the SMARTWAX ECO System at Greenply Industries' brand-new MDF mill in Gujarat, India. This exciting milestone marks a significant leap forward in eco-friendly and efficient manufacturing processes.
Greenply Industries' greenfield mill achieved an incredible feat by producing its first board in a mere 15 months.
The SMARTWAX ECO System generates an innovative in-line wax suspension that delivers exceptional performance and coverage to fibers. One of the key advantages of the SMARTWAX ECO System is its precision in wax distribution, ensuring that only the necessary amount is used to meet stringent quality specifications. By doing so, Greenply significantly reduces the use of wax and saves considerable costs while impacting on the environment with the elimination of excess wax usage. This remarkable achievement aligns perfectly with Greenply's commitment to sustainability and responsible resource management.
Mr. Hansjorg Prettner, VP Europe and Asia praised the outstanding collaboration with EVP Mr. Roman Poddar and his team, which led to the successful design, delivery, and satisfaction of Greenply with this exceptional project. Thanks to the SMARTWAX ECO System, Greenply has seen a remarkable 30% reduction in wax expenditure.
Speaking about the revolutionary system, Mr. Roman Poddar, expressed his delight, stating, "The performance of the SMARTWAX ECO System has surpassed our expectations, saving us substantial costs right from day one. We are thrilled with the results."
Mr. Hanoch Magid, CEO of SMARTECH, added, "This achievement further demonstrates the immense value that SMARTECH technology brings to the wood-based panel sector. Our SMARTWAX and SMARTRESIN Systems, coupled with AI-based Autonomous Manewfacturing™ software solutions, empower our global customers to enhance profitability and embrace sustainability."
With the SMARTWAX ECO System paving the way for smarter, greener production processes, Greenply Industries is positioning itself as a leader in the wood-based panel industry. As they continue to adopt cutting-edge technologies, they are poised to inspire change and drive positive transformation in the manufacturing landscape.
About SMARTECH
SMARTECH is a pioneering hi-tech company that provides game-changing technologies to the global manufacturing industry. SMARTECH revolutionizes traditional manufacturing by reducing raw materials use and unleashing the latent potential of data, and helps industries upgrade their plants to smart and autonomous factories by transforming existing production lines into high-performing, data-driven and sustainable assets.
SMARTECH – Manewfacturing™ Technologies is headquartered in Israel, with a presence in the USA, Canada, Europe, Asia and Latin America.
For more information about SMARTECH's innovative tech solutions for the traditional manufacturing sector, visit our website www.smartech.com or follow us on LinkedIn.
For media and press inquiries, please contact:
Ms. Nathalie Vaknin, VP Marketing
