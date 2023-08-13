The Paquette Tree House – Where Nature and Hospitality Unite”

Snuggled within the heart of Makaunga, Tongatapu, the Paquette Tree House is built around an old tree. It uses local wood for louvers and furniture to support the community and environment.

In May 2019, Chris Paquette and his family, along with some local youth, built the Paquette Tree House in Tonga. The goal of this project is to showcase the natural beauty and abundant forests of Tonga. The accommodations are designed for nature enthusiasts and offer open-top bathrooms that let guests enjoy the surrounding forest.

Originally from the United States, the Paquette family came to Tonga in 2012 due to a missionary calling. Their strong commitment to the land led them to create the Paquette Tree House on a piece of land in Manuka village, Tongatapu. After seven years of hard work, they transitioned from the Bamboo House to the Tree House, showing their determination.

The Tree House’s design follows the idea of green tourism, which is becoming popular in Tonga. The Paquette family’s commitment to using local materials, especially mahogany wood, supports the local economy and reduces their environmental impact. This matches Tonga’s growing focus on responsible tourism and offers a unique experience for conscious travelers.

As sustainable tourism becomes more important, the Paquette Tree House sets an example for responsible and thoughtful travel. The family has created more than just a place to stay, is a demonstration of taking care of the environment while providing warm hospitality. This makes the Paquette Tree House a recommended destination for travelers who want an authentic and sustainable experience in Tonga.

ENDS.

Source: Tonga Ministry of Tourism

Photo Credits: Chris Paquette – Facebook page