Audit Advisory for Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, August 15, 2023.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type
Allen Jackson Township Park District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Basic Audit
Ashtabula Jefferson Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Hartsgrove Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Athens Athens City-County General Health District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Brown Georgetown Exempted Village School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit
Butler Trenton Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Basic Audit
City of Monroe
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Butler County Port Authority
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
Champaign Union Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Clinton Village of Clarksville
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Columbiana Columbiana County Transportation Improvement District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Basic Audit
Cuyahoga City of Lyndhurst
Alternative Compliance Examination
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Compliance Examination
City of South Euclid
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Delaware City of Delaware
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Erie Groton Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Franklin City of Obetz
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Hilliard Development Corporation
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Jefferson Water and Sewer District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Special Improvement District (SID) Public Service Association
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Capital Crossroads Special Improvement District of Columbus, Inc.
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Audited as Part of Primary Government IPA
Discovery Special Improvement District of Columbus, Inc.
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Audited as Part of Primary Government IPA
Fulton Swanton Public Library
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Wauseon Exempted School District Library
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Greene Clifton Union Cemetery
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Basic Audit
Jefferson Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Hamilton Village of Elmwood Place
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
City of Madeira
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Cincinnati Technology Academy
Special Audit
4/1/2014 TO 7/31/2021		 Special Audit FFR
Cincinnati Metropolitan Housing Authority
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit
Hancock Orange Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Village of Jenera
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Harrison Village of Scio
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Henry Pleasant Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Liberty Township-Village of Liberty Center Joint Economic Development District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Basic Audit
Woodlawn Cemetery
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Basic Audit
Holmes Holmes County Tourism Bureau
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Huron Peru Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Basic Audit
Jackson Community Improvement Corporation of Jackson County
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Basic Audit
Lake Ohio Government Benefit Cooperative
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Logan Richland Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Perry Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Logan County Land Reutilization Corporation
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Basic Audit
Liberty Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Washington Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Lorain Lorain County Land Reutilization Corporation
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
Lorain County Port Authority
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
Lucas Outdoor Sylvania Community Parks
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Madison Fairfield Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Madison County Park District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Basic Audit
Mahoning Millennial Moments Joint Economic Development District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Basic Audit
Mahoning County Transportation Improvement District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Basic Audit
Marion Grandview Estates Park District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Basic Audit
Multi-County Correctional Center
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Village of Caledonia
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Medina Medina Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Noble Noble County Health Department
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Pike Beaver Union Cemetery
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Basic Audit
Community Improvement Corporation of Pike County
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Basic Audit
Portage Village of Mantua
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Preble Twin Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Village of Eldorado
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Putnam Van Buren Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Scioto Portsmouth City Health Department
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Audited as Part of Primary Government IPA
City of Portsmouth
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Shelby Fort Loramie Joint Ambulance District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Basic Audit
Loramie Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Orange Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Summit Twinsburg Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Warren Warren Metropolitan Housing Authority
Real Estate Assessment Center (REAC) Financial Assessment Submission Agreed-Upon Procedures
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Village of Corwin
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Basic Audit
Village of Pleasant Plain
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Basic Audit
Village of Butlerville
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Basic Audit
Wayne Wayne County Park District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Basic Audit
Williams Village of Edon
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Jefferson Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
Wood Wood County Landfill
Financial Assurance Certification
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures

