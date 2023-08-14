Audit Advisory for Tuesday, August 15, 2023
Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.
The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, August 15, 2023.
FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
|County
|Audit Entity and Period
|Report Type
|Allen
|Jackson Township Park District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Basic Audit
|Ashtabula
|Jefferson Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Hartsgrove Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Athens
|Athens City-County General Health District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Brown
|Georgetown Exempted Village School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|Butler
|Trenton Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Basic Audit
|City of Monroe
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Butler County Port Authority
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|Champaign
|Union Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Clinton
|Village of Clarksville
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Columbiana
|Columbiana County Transportation Improvement District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Basic Audit
|Cuyahoga
|City of Lyndhurst
Alternative Compliance Examination
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Compliance Examination
|City of South Euclid
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Delaware
|City of Delaware
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Erie
|Groton Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Franklin
|City of Obetz
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Hilliard Development Corporation
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Jefferson Water and Sewer District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Special Improvement District (SID) Public Service Association
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Capital Crossroads Special Improvement District of Columbus, Inc.
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Audited as Part of Primary Government
|IPA
|Discovery Special Improvement District of Columbus, Inc.
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Audited as Part of Primary Government
|IPA
|Fulton
|Swanton Public Library
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Wauseon Exempted School District Library
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Greene
|Clifton Union Cemetery
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Basic Audit
|Jefferson Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Hamilton
|Village of Elmwood Place
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|City of Madeira
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Cincinnati Technology Academy
Special Audit
4/1/2014 TO 7/31/2021
|Special Audit
|FFR
|Cincinnati Metropolitan Housing Authority
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|Hancock
|Orange Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Village of Jenera
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Harrison
|Village of Scio
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Henry
|Pleasant Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Liberty Township-Village of Liberty Center Joint Economic Development District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Basic Audit
|Woodlawn Cemetery
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Basic Audit
|Holmes
|Holmes County Tourism Bureau
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Huron
|Peru Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Basic Audit
|Jackson
|Community Improvement Corporation of Jackson County
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Basic Audit
|Lake
|Ohio Government Benefit Cooperative
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Logan
|Richland Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Perry Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Logan County Land Reutilization Corporation
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Basic Audit
|Liberty Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Washington Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Lorain
|Lorain County Land Reutilization Corporation
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|Lorain County Port Authority
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|Lucas
|Outdoor Sylvania Community Parks
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Madison
|Fairfield Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Madison County Park District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Basic Audit
|Mahoning
|Millennial Moments Joint Economic Development District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Basic Audit
|Mahoning County Transportation Improvement District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Basic Audit
|Marion
|Grandview Estates Park District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Basic Audit
|Multi-County Correctional Center
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Village of Caledonia
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Medina
|Medina Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Noble
|Noble County Health Department
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Pike
|Beaver Union Cemetery
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Basic Audit
|Community Improvement Corporation of Pike County
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Basic Audit
|Portage
|Village of Mantua
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Preble
|Twin Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Village of Eldorado
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Putnam
|Van Buren Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Scioto
|Portsmouth City Health Department
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Audited as Part of Primary Government
|IPA
|City of Portsmouth
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Shelby
|Fort Loramie Joint Ambulance District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Basic Audit
|Loramie Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Orange Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Summit
|Twinsburg Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Warren
|Warren Metropolitan Housing Authority
Real Estate Assessment Center (REAC) Financial Assessment Submission Agreed-Upon Procedures
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Village of Corwin
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Basic Audit
|Village of Pleasant Plain
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Basic Audit
|Village of Butlerville
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Basic Audit
|Wayne
|Wayne County Park District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Basic Audit
|Williams
|Village of Edon
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Jefferson Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|Wood
|Wood County Landfill
Financial Assurance Certification
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures