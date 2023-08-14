SDDOT Seeks Public Input on Preliminary Recommendations for Colorado Boulevard Corridor in Spearfish

For Immediate Release: Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023

Contact: Tammy Williams, 605-295-7212

SPEARFISH, S.D. - The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT), in collaboration with the City of Spearfish and HDR, Inc., will hold an open house public meeting at High Plains Western Heritage Center (825 Heritage Dr.) in Spearfish on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. (MT) to discuss and gather input on preliminary recommendations for the Colorado Boulevard corridor. The public meeting will be informal, consisting of a presentation and one-on-one discussion with the study team. The presentation will take place at 5:40 p.m. Members of the study team will be available with displays to discuss the preliminary recommendations and answer questions. During this meeting, the public will also have the opportunity to submit written questions.

The goal of this meeting is to gather input on the preliminary recommendations for future projects along the Colorado Boulevard corridor. Information collected from the public will help the study team shape the long-range vision for the corridor and create a plan to guide future corridor projects and development.

Notice is further given to individuals with disabilities that this open house is being held in a physically accessible place. Any individuals with disabilities who will require a reasonable accommodation to participate in the open house should submit a request to the department’s ADA Coordinator at 605-773-3540 or 1-800-877-1113 (Telecommunication Relay Services for the Deaf). Please request the accommodations no later than two business days prior to the meeting to ensure accommodations are available. For those who cannot attend the open house or desire additional information on the overall study, presentation materials will be available on the study website at https://www.coloradoblvdcorridorstudy.com/ starting the day of the public meeting.

The website also allows for online comments to be submitted through Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023. For more information on the study, contact SDDOT representative Tammy Williams at 605-295-7212 or by email at Tammy.Williams@state.sd.us or HDR representative Stacia Slowey at 605-791-6109 or stacia.slowey@hdr.com.

