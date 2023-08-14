Railroad Crossing Replacement Scheduled on S.D. Highway 45 in Ipswich

For Immediate Release: Friday, Aug. 11, 2023

Contact: Bruce Schroeder, Aberdeen Area Engineer, 605-626-7885

ABERDEEN, S.D. – The Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad Company (BNSF) will begin railroad crossing repair work on S.D. Highway 45, in Ipswich, on Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023. The railroad crossing repair operations will close Highway 45. No detour is available.

Motorists should be aware that S.D. Highway 47 is currently closed due to reconstruction work and should not be used as an alternate route. Motorists will need to find alternate routes to access both U.S. Highway 12 and S.D. Highway 20 in this area.

This work is part of BNSF’s operations to complete railroad crossing repair work throughout the area.

The expected completion date for the project is Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023.

About SDDOT:

The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to efficiently provide a safe and effective public transportation system.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

-30-