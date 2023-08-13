Suspect Arrested In Vehicle Pursuit In Frederick County

August 12, 2023

(FREDERICK, MD) – Maryland State Police arrest an Ohio man with an outstanding arrest warrant after he flees a traffic stop and crashes into a Maryland State Police cruiser in Frederick County.

The accused is identified as Jose Aguilera Cespedes, 25, of Ohio. He is charged with 1st and 2nd degree assault as well as traffic violations relating to the vehicle pursuit. Further charges are pending the outcome of the investigation and consultation with the Frederick County State’s Attorney’s Office. Cespedes was transported to the Frederick County Detention Center, where he is waiting to be seen by a district court commissioner.

Shortly before 4 p.m. this afternoon, the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office contacted the Maryland State Police Hagerstown Barrack in response to a black Honda Accord on I-70. Troopers were advised that the driver had an outstanding arrest warrant for a homicide and felony assault in Ohio.

Troopers from the Maryland State Police Hagerstown Barrack located the Accord traveling eastbound I-70 at the 35-mile marker in Washington County. Troopers activated their emergency equipment and attempted to make a traffic stop on the suspect vehicle. The driver, later identified as Cespedes, subsequently struck a Hagerstown marked patrol vehicle on the driver’s side. He then continued to flee police.

The pursuit continued for approximately three miles before the suspect vehicle was forced to stop due to heavy traffic. Troopers arrested Cespedes on the scene without incident. No injuries to Cespedes or other police personnel were reported at the scene.

Troopers from the Maryland State Police Hagerstown and Frederick Barracks responded to the scene. Assistance was provided by deputies from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office and personnel from the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration.

Eastbound I-70 was closed briefly for the investigation. All lanes have since reopened.

The investigation continues.

###

