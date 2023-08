New Haven Barracks/ Multiple Vehicle Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#:23B5003141

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Mae Murdock

STATION: New Haven Barracks

CONTACT#: (802) 388-4919

DATE/TME: August 13, 2023, at 1606 hours

STREET: US Route 7

TOWN: Leicester

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Cram Rd

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Victoria Racine

AGE: 21

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Middlebury, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2014

VEHICLE MAKE: Jeep

VEHICLE MODEL: Compass

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: Major non-life threatening

HOSPITAL: Rutland Regional Medical Center

PASSENGER: Qale Quenneville JR.

AGE: 30

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brandon, VT

INJURIES: Major non-life threatening

HOSPITAL: Rutland Regional Medical Center

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Toby Gay

AGE: 49

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Shoreham, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2019

VEHICLE MAKE: Chevrolet

VEHICLE MODEL: Silverado

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Totaled

INJURIES: Minor

HOSPITAL: N/A

VEHICLE #3

OPERATOR: Chaz Pike

AGE: 22

SEAT BELT? N

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sandgate, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2002

VEHICLE MAKE: Dodge

VEHICLE MODEL: Ram

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: N/A

HOSPITAL: N/A

PASSENGER: Nathan Mattison

AGE: 25

SEAT BELT? N

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sandgate, VT

INJURIES: N/A

HOSPITAL: N/A

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On the above date and time, Troopers with the Vermont State Police-New Haven Barracks responded to US Route 7 near the intersection of Cram Rd in the Town of Leicester for a crash involving multiple vehicles. Investigation showed Victoria Racine (21) of Middlebury, was traveling north in a 2014 Jeep Compass. Racine failed to observe Toby Gay (49) of Shoreham stopped and yielding to south bound traffic ahead of her. Gay was waiting to turn left onto Cram Rd. Racine drove into the back of Gay’s vehicle, a 2019 Chevrolet Silverado, pushing him into the southbound traffic. Gay collided with Chaz Pike (22) of Sandgate. Pike was driving a 2002 Dodge Ram and towing a camper.

Racine and passenger Cale Quenneville JR. (30) of Brandon both sustained major, non- life threatening injuries.

Troopers were assisted on scene by Brandon Fire Department, Brandon Area Rescue and Middlebury Regional Ambulance.

Vermont Civil Violation Complaint: Pending

