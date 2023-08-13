St. Albans Barracks / Head on Crash in Alburgh

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 23A2004712

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Mike Kamerling

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: 524-5993

DATE/TIME: 08/13/23 @ 1632 hours

STREET: N. Main St. (US 2)

TOWN: Alburgh

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: # 189

WEATHER: Clear and dry

ROAD CONDITIONS: Clear and dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Rachel Thomas

AGE: 31

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Watertown, NY

VEHICLE YEAR: 2020

VEHICLE MAKE: Chrysler

VEHICLE MODEL: Town and Country

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: damage to the right front end to include damage to suspension components. Likely totaled.

INJURIES: None

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Troy Bulris

AGE: 24

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: West Chazy, NY

VEHICLE YEAR: 2023

VEHICLE MAKE: Ford

VEHICLE MODEL: Bronco Sport

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Drivers side front corner to include damage to suspension components. Likely totaled.

INJURIES: None

SUMMARY OF CRASH: A State Trooper and members of Alburgh Fire Department and Rescue Squad responded to this two-vehicle head-on crash. Investigation revealed that vehicle #1 had been traveling SB when it crossed into the oncoming (NB) lane where it collided with vehicle #2 (off-set head on crash). The crash caused vehicle #2 to spin off the road and into the shoulder off the east side of the road. Vehicle #1 came to uncontrolled rest in the SB lane after suffering serious front end and suspension component damage. Driver fatigue (operator #1) is believed to be a primary cause of this crash. Vehicle #1 had five occupants including three young children. Vehicle #2 had two adult occupants. Everyone was properly restrained and there were no injuries sustained by any of the drivers/ occupants. The crash caused traffic delays for about 45 minutes.