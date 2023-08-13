St. Albans Barracks / Head on Crash in Alburgh
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 23A2004712
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Mike Kamerling
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 524-5993
DATE/TIME: 08/13/23 @ 1632 hours
STREET: N. Main St. (US 2)
TOWN: Alburgh
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: # 189
WEATHER: Clear and dry
ROAD CONDITIONS: Clear and dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Rachel Thomas
AGE: 31
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Watertown, NY
VEHICLE YEAR: 2020
VEHICLE MAKE: Chrysler
VEHICLE MODEL: Town and Country
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: damage to the right front end to include damage to suspension components. Likely totaled.
INJURIES: None
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: Troy Bulris
AGE: 24
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: West Chazy, NY
VEHICLE YEAR: 2023
VEHICLE MAKE: Ford
VEHICLE MODEL: Bronco Sport
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Drivers side front corner to include damage to suspension components. Likely totaled.
INJURIES: None
SUMMARY OF CRASH: A State Trooper and members of Alburgh Fire Department and Rescue Squad responded to this two-vehicle head-on crash. Investigation revealed that vehicle #1 had been traveling SB when it crossed into the oncoming (NB) lane where it collided with vehicle #2 (off-set head on crash). The crash caused vehicle #2 to spin off the road and into the shoulder off the east side of the road. Vehicle #1 came to uncontrolled rest in the SB lane after suffering serious front end and suspension component damage. Driver fatigue (operator #1) is believed to be a primary cause of this crash. Vehicle #1 had five occupants including three young children. Vehicle #2 had two adult occupants. Everyone was properly restrained and there were no injuries sustained by any of the drivers/ occupants. The crash caused traffic delays for about 45 minutes.