IADA Welcomes New Member Companies
Gulfstream G-IV SP listed exclusively by Essex Aviation Group, Portsmouth, N.H., on IADA's marketing portal Aircraft Exchange.
The IADA Board of Directors is delighted to accept their membership, along with their expertise and professionalism in preowned aircraft transactions.”PORTSMOUTH, N.H., USA, August 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Aircraft Dealers Association (IADA) has added a new IADA-accredited dealer and another seven verified products and services members to its roster.
— IADA Executive Director Wayne Starling
The newest dealer is Essex Aviation Group, based in Portsmouth, N.H. with offices in Bedford, Mass. and West Palm Beach, Fla. H. Lee Rohde, III, is the founder, President and CEO of Essex Aviation, a broad-based business and private aviation aircraft acquisition and consulting firm. Rohde brings over 30 years of experience in financial and operational analysis, manufacturing, distribution and corporate business development.
He advises aviation related clients on a wide range of aircraft acquisition, strategic planning, financial, operational and management matters. For more info click https:/essesaviation.com.
The seven new products and services companies bring the total number of new verified products and services members to 13 so far this year. The newest additions include AVION LAW, Barnes & Thornburg LLP, Cogent Bank, Gogo Business Aviation, Solairus Aviation, Stevens Aerospace and Defense Systems LLC, and Wintrust Commercial Finance.
“The IADA Board of Directors is delighted to accept their membership, along with their expertise and professionalism in preowned aircraft transactions,” said IADA Executive Director Wayne Starling. "We welcome our newest IADA-accredited dealer member. And with the seven additions, our products and services members now number 87 companies, all vetted and verified to uphold the best traditions of transparency and integrity,” Starling added.
The new member products and services companies and their areas of aviation expertise and locations are listed here:
AVION LAW is based in Newport Beach, Calif. Primary contact Richard Pearson is a licensed English solicitor and an attorney admitted to the state bar of California, a rare combination enabling him to advise clients on applicable multi-jurisdictional aspects of cross-border transactions. His email is richard.pearson@avionlaw.com and website is https://avionlaw.com.
Barnes & Thornburg LLP is a law firm specializing in aviation and business law with offices in Grand Rapids, Mich. Primary contact is Mary Comazzi, Mary.Comazzi@btlaw.com. Its website is btlaw.com.
Cogent Bank offers aircraft financing, with offices in Orlando, Fla. Primary contact is Margaret Francik, mfrancik@cogentbank.net. Its website is cogentbank.com.
Gogo Business Aviation provides broadband connectivity services for the business aviation market, located in Broomfield, Colo. Primary contact is Jim Zanino, jzanino@gogoair.com. Its website is gogoair.com.
Solairus Aviation assists aircraft owners with the safe, reliable, and efficient management and operation of their aircraft, and is located in Petaluma, Calif. Primary contact is Jim Simpson, jsimpson@solairus.aero. Its website is solairus.aero.
Stevens Aerospace and Defense Systems LLC delivers comprehensive aircraft maintenance, repair, refurbishment, and upgrade services, located in Greenville, S.C. Primary contact is Phillip Stearns, PStearns@StevensAerospace.com. Its website is stevensaerospace.com.
Wintrust Commercial Finance Aviation Group is a specialized division of Wintrust Commercial Finance, an equipment-focused financing group offering sophisticated loan and lease products. It is located in Frisco, Tex. Primary contact is Steve Altman, saltman@wintrust.com. Its website is wintrust.com.
IADA’s Products and Services members are companies whose primary focus is related to the support of aircraft transactions. The application process for products and services membership requires companies to contact three IADA members to obtain their support as a sponsor.
About the International Aircraft Dealers Association
IADA is a professional trade association formed more than 30 years ago, promoting the growth and public understanding of the aircraft resale industry. IADA's dealers consist of the top 15 percent of the world's experts who handle 48 percent of used business aircraft sales. IADA-accredited dealers buy and sell more aircraft by dollar volume than the rest of the world’s dealers combined, averaging over 1,100 transactions and $10 billion in volume per year.
Ninety-nine percent of IADA dealers do business in North America, 74 percent of dealers operate in Europe, 58 percent are active in Latin America and the Caribbean, 47 percent do business in Asia and the Pacific region, 43 percent work in the Middle East and 41 percent in Africa. IADA also represents a variety of IADA-verified product and aviation services members that operate with the highest professional standards in the industry. For more info go to https://www.iada.aero.
About AircraftExchange.com
IADA's AircraftExchange marketing search portal is the only site where every aircraft listed for sale is represented by an IADA-accredited dealer. AircraftExchange enables users to create a confidential dashboard of business jets for sale, filtered based on their features and amenities, class size, age, and price. Users can browse through data-rich listings for available business aircraft. For more info go to https://www.AircraftExchange.com.
