EASA Grants Hartzell Engine Tech OK for Aircraft Alternator Upgrades

Typical Lycoming engine installation of Plane-Power ALT-FLX alternator.

Plane-Power ALT-FLX Alternators

— Hartzell Engine Tech President Keith Bagley
MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA, USA, August 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) has granted Hartzell Engine Tech STC approval for Plane-Power ALT-FLX alternator upgrades in a wide range of piston-powered airplanes and helicopters. The upgrades were previously approved in the United States by the Federal Aviation Administration.

“The Plane-Power ALT-FLX alternators are now STC-approved by EASA for a variety of aircraft and provide up to 100 amps in a 12-volt electrical system and up to 150 amps in a 24-volt system,” said Hartzell Engine Tech President Keith Bagley. “Weights are comparable to replaced alternators and kits provided contain all the brackets and hardware needed to complete the upgrade,” he added.

Aircraft covered by EASA's STC include a number of Aviat, Beechcraft, Cessna, Cirrus, Diamond, Extra, Mooney, Piper, and SOCATA airplanes as well as Robinson helicopters, among others. For additional information, approved models list and installation instructions, please follow https://planepower.aero/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/STC-SA11137SC-17-1001-17-0000-PP.pdf.

About Hartzell Engine Tech

Hartzell Engine Tech offers a product portfolio consisting of Janitrol Aero, Fuelcraft, Plane-Power, Sky-Tec, and AeroForce Turbocharger Systems. Together, these strong brands provide engine accessories and heating solutions for the General Aviation industry. Hartzell Engine Tech, a Hartzell Aviation company, creates superior products that meet the demanding challenges of today’s aircraft systems. Precise engineering, manufacturing, inspection and certification guarantee quality and control. QAA is an authorized MRO facility and worldwide General Aviation distribution center. Hartzell Engine Tech President Keith Bagley leads the organization from headquarters in Montgomery, Ala. For more info go https://hartzell.aero.

About Hartzell Aviation

The Hartzell Aviation name brings together an outstanding array of firewall forward companies and products under one umbrella, reinforcing the organizations’ core competencies and pursuit of improving General Aviation. The storied brands of Hartzell Aviation include Hartzell Propeller, Hartzell Aerospace Welding and Hartzell Engine Tech. Hartzell Aviation is committed to innovation and the continuous improvement of General Aviation products and services. The companies are held as subsidiaries and operate as stand-alone businesses with independent management teams, guided by the overriding principle of Built on Honor, which reflects a commitment to quality, performance and support. Hartzell Aviation’s website can be found at https://hartzellaviation.com.

