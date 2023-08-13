Statement from Governor Henry McMaster on the Passing of Senator John Scott

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Governor Henry McMaster today issued the following statement on the passing of South Carolina Senator John Scott:

"Peggy and I extend our prayers and deepest condolences to the family and friends of Senator John Scott. With over 30 years of service in the General Assembly, he has had a profound impact on Richland County and all of South Carolina. He will be deeply missed. May God bless him and his family."

The governor will soon order that flags be lowered in honor of Senator Scott's service to the state of South Carolina once funeral arrangements are made and announced.