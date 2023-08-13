Submit Release
Royalton Barracks/Impersonating a Police Officer

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 23B2003844

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Max Trenosky                      

STATION: Royalton Barracks              

CONTACT#: (802) 234-9933

DATE/TIME: 08-12-23, 4:25pm

INCIDENT LOCATION: I-91 south Exit 12 to 11

VIOLATION: Impersonating a Police Officer

 

ACCUSED: Arturo M. Johnson                                       

AGE:24

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Norwich, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 On the above date and time, Troopers from the Royalton Barracks responded to a complaint about a black Ford Explorer Interceptor stopping a vehicle on I-91 using emergency blue lights.  A search was conducted, and the Ford Explorer was found on Route 4 in Woodstock.  VSP units conducted a traffic stop and learned the operator Arturo M. Johnson worked as a security guard and conducted a traffic stop for a miscellaneous reason.  Johnson has no police authority and owns the vehicle he was driving.  Johnson was given a Criminal Citation to appear in court on October 17, 2023.  Anyone with a similar experience can contact the Royalton Barracks at 802-234-9933 or give an anonymous tip online at vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 10-17-23, 0800

COURT: Windsor Court, White River Jct

LODGED - LOCATION:   No

BAIL:  none

MUG SHOT: NOT INCLUDED

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

