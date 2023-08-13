Rutland Barracks / Abuse Prevention Order Violation
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23B4004700
RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Charles Gardner
STATION: Rutland
CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101
DATE/TIME: 8/7/2023, at approximately 1851 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: VT RT 100, Plymouth, Vermont
VIOLATION: Violation of an Abuse Prevention Order
ACCUSED: Michael Hirschbuhl
AGE: 53
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Plymouth, Vermont
(The Vermont State Police do not release the names of victims of sexual assault or domestic violence.)
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 8/7/2023, at approximately 1851 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks were notified of a restraining order violation on VT RT 100, in the Town of Plymouth.
Through investigation it was determined Michael Hirschbuhl was in violation of an abuse prevention order by being within 300 feet of the protected parties residence. Hirschbuhl came to the Rutland Barracks on 8/12/2023 to receive a citation for court at a later date and time.
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: No
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Windsor Criminal Division
COURT DATE/TIME: 10/31/2023 at 8:00 AM
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.