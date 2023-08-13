Rutland Barracks / Abuse Prevention Order Violation

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23B4004700

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Charles Gardner

STATION: Rutland

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

DATE/TIME: 8/7/2023, at approximately 1851 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT RT 100, Plymouth, Vermont

VIOLATION: Violation of an Abuse Prevention Order

ACCUSED: Michael Hirschbuhl

AGE: 53

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Plymouth, Vermont

(The Vermont State Police do not release the names of victims of sexual assault or domestic violence.)

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 8/7/2023, at approximately 1851 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks were notified of a restraining order violation on VT RT 100, in the Town of Plymouth.

Through investigation it was determined Michael Hirschbuhl was in violation of an abuse prevention order by being within 300 feet of the protected parties residence. Hirschbuhl came to the Rutland Barracks on 8/12/2023 to receive a citation for court at a later date and time.

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: No

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Windsor Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: 10/31/2023 at 8:00 AM

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.