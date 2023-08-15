Procurement Innovator Premikati Celebrates Exponential Growth, Inc. 5000 Distinction
Premikati Inc. is pleased to announce its inclusion in the prestigious Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing companies in the United States for 2023.
Our place on the Inc. 5000 list is not just a testament to our growth but a validation of our commitment to relentless innovation and excellence.”INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Premikati, a beacon of innovation and a dominant force in procurement management consulting, is elated to announce its inclusion in the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing companies in the United States. This highly sought-after distinction places Premikati among a select echelon of forward-thinking organizations that are not only shaping business trends but also pioneering unexplored avenues within the industry.
The Inc. 5000 list represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia and many other household names gained exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000 list. Companies are ranked according to their revenue growth rate over a three-year period. To qualify for the 2023 Inc. 5000 list, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2019. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent as of December 31, 2022. In all, this year’s Inc. 5000 companies have added 1,187,266 jobs to the economy over the past three years.
"Our place on the Inc. 5000 list is not just a testament to our growth but a validation of our commitment to relentless innovation and excellence," affirmed Marisol Buchanan, CEO of Premikati. "We see this recognition as both an honor and a challenge to continue pushing the boundaries of procurement technology and client satisfaction."
Premikati, with its diverse team of procurement professionals and deep-rooted expertise in SAP Ariba™, has been at the forefront of technological advancements. By merging traditional procurement wisdom with modern technological tools, Premikati crafts solutions that transcend ordinary boundaries, ensuring client success.
In recent years, the company has not only demonstrated significant growth but has also unveiled groundbreaking innovations that reinforce Premikati's status as a visionary leader in the industry. The inclusion in the Inc. 5000 list exemplifies the company's unwavering focus on creative problem-solving, customer-centric approaches, and dedication to cultivating a culture of continuous innovation across a variety of industries, including Life Sciences, Consumer Products and Goods, High-Tech, Wholesale Distribution, Healthcare, as well as the Private Equity space.
"The future of our company is incredibly bright," continued Marisol. "With a dedication to inventiveness and adaptability, we look forward to further enriching our portfolio of services, venturing into new markets, and maintaining our reputation as an industry trailblazer."
