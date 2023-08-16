Kickstarting Resilience: Award-Winning Book Redefines Grief's Narrative
Experience Empowering Grief Books Beyond Sadness, Back Our Kickstarter AdventureMELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, August 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The acclaimed picture book, "I Can't Believe They're Gone: A Kids Grief Book That Hugs, Helps, and Gives Hope," has been honored with the prestigious 2023 Firebird Book Award in the children's grief category. This powerful book, endorsed by psychologists, therapists, and healthcare professionals, is a beacon of support for young readers navigating the intricate landscape of grief and loss. Notably, it extends its comforting embrace to adults and parents who are also seeking solace and understanding.
Written by Karen Brough, the heartwarming story follows a mouse family as they grapple with the overwhelming emotions of loss. Guided by the wisdom of Wise Old Bear, each family member copes differently, reflecting the diverse ways individuals process their feelings. Bear's comforting words, "emotions aren't good or bad, or right or wrong—they just are," resonate deeply, offering a profound sense of understanding and solace.
Kirkus Reviews, a trusted voice in literary critique, hails the book as "An encouraging and comforting tale about loss that may help readers process their own emotions… The illustrations, skillfully crafted with a blend of ink and watercolor by Hiruni Kariyawasam, capture both the somber tones of grief and the vibrant colors that symbolize the celebration of life.”
Endorsed by esteemed professionals, the book garners praise from those well-versed in the field of emotional well-being. Clinical Social Worker and Family Therapist Charmaine Holmes lauds the book, acknowledging its capacity to mend broken hearts. Registered Psychologist Rachel McGregor extols its transformative impact, affirming its role as a vital resource for families, therapists, and compassionate supporters. Dr. Crystal Russell, a Licensed Professional Counselor, underscores the book's significance by stating, "This book reminds us that healing, and learning to acknowledge and create space for grief, are an essential part of the healing process." Victoria Roberts, a dedicated State Nurse Coordinator specializing in trauma support, praises the book's profound emotional depth. She highlights its ability to empower readers to explore innovative approaches to navigate grief and ultimately restore a sense of well-being and hope.
As part of the book's continued journey, a Kickstarter campaign is set to launch on August 15, 2023. This endeavor aims to not only bring the book to fruition but also to extend its reach, ensuring it touches the lives of those who need its guidance the most. The campaign's goals include funding a print run of the book, allowing it to reach a wider audience.
The campaign offers a variety of appealing rewards to backers who join in supporting this essential project. Backers can choose from various book formats, including e-books, paperbacks, hardcovers, and audiobooks. Moreover, the campaign embraces a spirit of generosity by allowing backers to donate copies of the book to not-for-profit organizations and individuals who assist children in navigating the complexities of grief. https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/215042945/i-cant-believe-theyre-gone
A distinctive highlight of the campaign is the opportunity to commission one of the first ten traditionally painted illustrations. This exclusive offer allows backers to transform a photograph of their choice into a personalized work of art, making it a cherished keepsake for families or a meaningful tribute to honor a loved one's memory.
To mark the campaign's launch, backers who support the project on its first day, August 15, 2023, will receive a special incentive. Each backer will receive a double entry into a draw for a chance to win an enticing $250 picture book prize pack, enhancing the excitement surrounding this compassionate initiative.
https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/215042945/i-cant-believe-theyre-gone
Zahid Sheikh's 5-star review for Readers' Favorite beautifully encapsulates the essence of the book's impact, stating, "I Can't Believe They're Gone by Karen Brough is a heartwarming and empathetic guide designed to provide support and understanding to children navigating the complex emotions of grief. The narrative captures the responses of different characters, each struggling with their emotions after losing someone dear to them. The story is beautifully structured, with each character seeking solace and wisdom from Wise Old Bear, who provides them with compassionate guidance and the reassurance that emotions are neither good nor bad but simply part of being human."
For those who seek a way to navigate the intricate emotions of grief, "I Can't Believe They're Gone" offers a lifeline of understanding and support. More than just a collection of pages, this book stands as a beacon of hope, a testament to resilience, and a testament to the enduring power of love and compassion.
For media inquiries, interviews, or more information, please contact:
karenbroughauthor@gmail.com
www.karenbrough.com
Karen Brough
email us here
I Can't Believe They're Gone
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
Other
I Can't Believe They're Gone Kickstarter Campaign