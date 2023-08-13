Shaftsbury Barracks / DUI #2 - Refusal + Negligent Operation

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23B3003803

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ben Irwin

STATION: Shaftsbury

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

DATE/TIME: August 12, 2023 / 1834 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Cross Hill Rd, Shaftsbury

VIOLATION: DUI #2 - Refusal + Negligent Operation

ACCUSED: Timothy McLenithan

AGE: 63

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Shaftsbury VT

VICTIM: Juvenile

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time Troopers from the Shaftsbury Barracks responded to a vehicle roll over on Cross Hill Rd in Shaftsbury. Another vehicle was involved in the crash and had left the scene. Investigation revealed Timothy McLenithan was operating a 2009 Pontiac Vibe traveling westbound when he veered into the eastbound lane of travel. Another vehicle traveling eastbound swerved to avoid the collision, ultimately coming to a position of uncontrolled rest on its roof over a shallow embankment.

Upon making contact with McLenithan, signs of intoxication were observed. McLenithan was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI - Alcohol and Negligent Operation. McLenithan was later released with a Criminal Citation for DUI - Alcohol #2 (Refusal) and Negligent Operation to appear at the Bennington Superior Court - Criminal Division on August 28, 2023 at 0815 hours.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: August 28, 2023 / 0815 hours

COURT: Bennington Superior Court / Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Included