Shaftsbury Barracks / DUI #2 - Refusal + Negligent Operation
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23B3003803
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ben Irwin
STATION: Shaftsbury
CONTACT#: 802-442-5421
DATE/TIME: August 12, 2023 / 1834 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Cross Hill Rd, Shaftsbury
VIOLATION: DUI #2 - Refusal + Negligent Operation
ACCUSED: Timothy McLenithan
AGE: 63
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Shaftsbury VT
VICTIM: Juvenile
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time Troopers from the Shaftsbury Barracks responded to a vehicle roll over on Cross Hill Rd in Shaftsbury. Another vehicle was involved in the crash and had left the scene. Investigation revealed Timothy McLenithan was operating a 2009 Pontiac Vibe traveling westbound when he veered into the eastbound lane of travel. Another vehicle traveling eastbound swerved to avoid the collision, ultimately coming to a position of uncontrolled rest on its roof over a shallow embankment.
Upon making contact with McLenithan, signs of intoxication were observed. McLenithan was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI - Alcohol and Negligent Operation. McLenithan was later released with a Criminal Citation for DUI - Alcohol #2 (Refusal) and Negligent Operation to appear at the Bennington Superior Court - Criminal Division on August 28, 2023 at 0815 hours.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: August 28, 2023 / 0815 hours
COURT: Bennington Superior Court / Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Included