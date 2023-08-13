Submit Release
News Search

There were 124 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 476,804 in the last 365 days.

Shaftsbury Barracks / DUI #2 - Refusal + Negligent Operation

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 23B3003803

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ben Irwin                          

STATION: Shaftsbury                 

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

 

DATE/TIME: August 12, 2023 / 1834 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Cross Hill Rd, Shaftsbury

VIOLATION: DUI #2 - Refusal + Negligent Operation

 

ACCUSED: Timothy McLenithan                                            

AGE: 63

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Shaftsbury VT

 

VICTIM: Juvenile

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time Troopers from the Shaftsbury Barracks responded to a vehicle roll over on Cross Hill Rd in Shaftsbury. Another vehicle was involved in the crash and had left the scene. Investigation revealed Timothy McLenithan was operating a 2009 Pontiac Vibe traveling westbound when he veered into the eastbound lane of travel. Another vehicle traveling eastbound swerved to avoid the collision, ultimately coming to a position of uncontrolled rest on its roof over a shallow embankment.

 

Upon making contact with McLenithan, signs of intoxication were observed. McLenithan was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI - Alcohol and Negligent Operation. McLenithan was later released with a Criminal Citation for DUI - Alcohol #2 (Refusal) and Negligent Operation to appear at the Bennington Superior Court - Criminal Division on August 28, 2023 at 0815 hours.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: August 28, 2023 / 0815 hours            

COURT: Bennington Superior Court / Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A 

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Included

 

You just read:

Shaftsbury Barracks / DUI #2 - Refusal + Negligent Operation

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more