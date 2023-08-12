Submit Release
VADOC Searching for Inmate who Escaped Custody at Hospital

August 12, 2023

RICHMOND — The Virginia Department of Corrections (VADOC) is actively searching for an inmate who escaped from a hospital in Henrico County.

VADOC security staff reported that inmate Naseem Roulack, 21, of Greensville Correctional Center escaped from the supervision of two VADOC security officers at Bon Secours St. Mary’s Hospital at approximately 5:50 a.m.

Roulack was last seen exiting a bathroom in the hospital. He was wearing a white gown, white socks and was wearing no shoes.

The hospital was placed on lockdown at approximately 7 a.m. Saturday.

Roulack is a Black male. He stands at 5’8 inches tall, 177 pounds and has brown eyes.

The VADOC is working with other law enforcement agencies to locate Roulack. Anyone with information is urged to dial 911.

If you see Roulack, do not approach. Instead, dial 911.

