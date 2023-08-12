National Tourist Zone “Avaza” hosts scientific-practical conference dedicated to the Day of the Caspian Sea

12/08/2023

25

Today, on August 12, 2023, the scientific-practical conference "The Caspian Sea is a Sea of Peace and Friendship", dedicated to the Day of the Caspian Sea, opened in the “Avaza” National Tourist Zone in a hybrid format.

The representative forum is attended by the Chairman of the Mejlis, members of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan, heads of ministries and departments of Turkmenistan, heads and representatives of diplomatic missions, representative offices of international organizations and foreign media accredited in Turkmenistan, heads of national media.

During the plenary session of the forum, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan R.Meredov, the Minister of protection of environment of Turkmenistan Ch.Babaniyazov, the leading representatives of the Embassies of Azerbaijan, Iran, Kazakhstan, Russia spoke.

The speeches emphasized that Turkmenistan is an active participant in the most important processes in the Caspian region, and demonstrates commitment to the ideas of peace, harmony and mutually beneficial cooperation. In this context, the constructive policy pursued under the leadership of the President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov is noted for the implementation of international cooperation in the field of ecology and environmental protection, including in the Caspian Sea basin.

It is also emphasized that Turkmenistan consistently puts forward the most important initiatives and ideas aimed at implementing a systematic and effective political dialogue on the Caspian issue.

The conference participants stated the need for further continuation of close cooperation between the Caspian states.

The work of the conference continues.