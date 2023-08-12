Submit Release
News Search

There were 586 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 477,227 in the last 365 days.

National Tourist Zone “Avaza” hosts scientific-practical conference dedicated to the Day of the Caspian Sea

National Tourist Zone “Avaza” hosts scientific-practical conference dedicated to the Day of the Caspian Sea

12/08/2023

25

Today, on August 12, 2023, the scientific-practical conference "The Caspian Sea is a Sea of Peace and Friendship", dedicated to the Day of the Caspian Sea, opened in the “Avaza” National Tourist Zone in a hybrid format.

The representative forum is attended by the Chairman of the Mejlis, members of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan, heads of ministries and departments of Turkmenistan, heads and representatives of diplomatic missions, representative offices of international organizations and foreign media accredited in Turkmenistan, heads of national media.

During the plenary session of the forum, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan R.Meredov, the Minister of protection of environment of Turkmenistan Ch.Babaniyazov, the leading representatives of the Embassies of Azerbaijan, Iran, Kazakhstan, Russia spoke.

The speeches emphasized that Turkmenistan is an active participant in the most important processes in the Caspian region, and demonstrates commitment to the ideas of peace, harmony and mutually beneficial cooperation. In this context, the constructive policy pursued under the leadership of the President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov is noted for the implementation of international cooperation in the field of ecology and environmental protection, including in the Caspian Sea basin.

It is also emphasized that Turkmenistan consistently puts forward the most important initiatives and ideas aimed at implementing a systematic and effective political dialogue on the Caspian issue.

The conference participants stated the need for further continuation of close cooperation between the Caspian states.

The work of the conference continues.

You just read:

National Tourist Zone “Avaza” hosts scientific-practical conference dedicated to the Day of the Caspian Sea

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more