Derby Barracks/ DUI #3/Crash
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23A5003826
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Anthony Rice
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 08/11/2023 1526 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Route 100, Troy, VT
VIOLATION: DUI #3
ACCUSED: Lars McManus
AGE: 52
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: North Troy, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 08/11/2023 at approximately 1526 hours, the Vermont State Police and Newport EMS responded to a single vehicle crash in front of the Troy Country Store in the town of Troy, VT. Through the Trooper’s investigation, it was determined that the male operator, later identified as, Lars McManus, 52 of North Troy, had been attempting to park in front of the store, when he collided with a metal post in front of the store. During investigation, Troopers observed McManus to have multiple indicators of impairment. McManus was subsequently arrested for suspicion of DUI and transported to the Derby Barracks for further processing.
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT DATE/TIME: 08/14/2023 @ 1230 hrs
COURT: Orleans Superior Court - Criminal Division
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
LODGED: Northern State Correctional Facility
BAIL: $200.00