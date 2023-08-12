Submit Release
News Search

There were 899 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 477,401 in the last 365 days.

Derby Barracks/ DUI #3/Crash

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 23A5003826

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Anthony Rice                            

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

 

DATE/TIME: 08/11/2023 1526 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Route 100, Troy, VT

VIOLATION: DUI #3

 

ACCUSED: Lars McManus

AGE: 52

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: North Troy, VT                                          

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 08/11/2023 at approximately 1526 hours, the Vermont State Police and Newport EMS responded to a single vehicle crash in front of the Troy Country Store in the town of Troy, VT. Through the Trooper’s investigation, it was determined that the male operator, later identified as, Lars McManus, 52 of North Troy,  had been attempting to park in front of the store, when he collided with a metal post in front of the store. During investigation, Troopers observed McManus to have multiple indicators of impairment. McManus was subsequently arrested for suspicion of DUI and transported to the Derby Barracks for further processing.

 

 

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: 08/14/2023 @ 1230 hrs

COURT: Orleans Superior Court - Criminal Division

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

LODGED: Northern State Correctional Facility

BAIL: $200.00

 

 

You just read:

Derby Barracks/ DUI #3/Crash

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more