Derby Barracks/ DUI #3/Crash

CASE#: 23A5003826

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Anthony Rice

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

DATE/TIME: 08/11/2023 1526 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Route 100, Troy, VT

VIOLATION: DUI #3

ACCUSED: Lars McManus

AGE: 52

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: North Troy, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 08/11/2023 at approximately 1526 hours, the Vermont State Police and Newport EMS responded to a single vehicle crash in front of the Troy Country Store in the town of Troy, VT. Through the Trooper’s investigation, it was determined that the male operator, later identified as, Lars McManus, 52 of North Troy, had been attempting to park in front of the store, when he collided with a metal post in front of the store. During investigation, Troopers observed McManus to have multiple indicators of impairment. McManus was subsequently arrested for suspicion of DUI and transported to the Derby Barracks for further processing.

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: 08/14/2023 @ 1230 hrs

COURT: Orleans Superior Court - Criminal Division

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

LODGED: Northern State Correctional Facility

BAIL: $200.00