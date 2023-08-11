Barron Arts Center, Woodbridge, NJ, and HSS USA held a First-of-a-kind, month-long exhibition on Hindu Civilization

Mayor John E. McCormac Woodbridge, NJ HSS Volunteers at Barron Arts Center Darshana Exhibition

Over 300 visited the "Darshana: A Glimpse into the Hindu Civilization" Exhibition.

ROCKAWAY, NJ, USA, August 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Barron Arts Center, Woodbridge, New Jersey (BAC), a historical place with 145 years of history, in collaboration with the Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh, USA (HSS), hosted the "Darshana: A Glimpse into the Hindu Civilization" exhibition from June 26, 2023, to July 30, 2023.

This month-long celebration of Hindu civilization - which has been a continuously living civilization for many millennia - was inaugurated on June 26, 2023, by Woodbridge Mayor John E. McCormac and Isha Vyas, Division Head of Folklife and Culture of Middlesex County, NJ. Mayor McCormac said he was glad that Darshana was hosted in BAC and awarded a proclamation to commemorate the Darshana exhibition. This exhibit is sponsored by The Woodbridge Township Cultural Arts Commission chaired by Dr. Dolores Capraro Gioffre with support from Mayor John E. McCormac.

While reading the proclamation, the Mayor said, "Woodbridge township maintains a long history of embracing a diverse population and stands committed to promoting equality and fostering a welcoming and supportive environment for all people(s) from across the globe." He added, "Woodbridge Township is proud of the vibrant Hindu community and their contributions to science, education, medicine, law, business, and culture."

Isha said, "Being an Indian and Hindu, this exhibition touches such a deep chord for me because this is my culture." Isha emphasized that building awareness about various cultures is critical in a diverse society. Cynthia Knight, Director of BAC, said at the inauguration that BAC is thankful to HSS USA for bringing this exhibition to BAC. This exhibition brings awareness about the Hindu civilization to the residents of Woodbridge.

Over 300 visitors took advantage to learn more about Hindu civilization. The concluding ceremony of Darshana was held on July 30, 2023. A group of Hindu-American children performed Hindu cultural music, dance, and singing. Various HSS USA local chapters of Woodbridge and Edison worked with BAC to host this exhibition.

"Darshana: A Glimpse into the Hindu Civilization" presents a colorful overview of Hindu concepts and practices, offering an opportunity to learn about one of the oldest civilizations in the world with a continuing global presence today. This poster exhibition features a variety of topics, ranging from yoga and divinity to mathematics and administration, demonstrating how Hindu knowledge has manifested in all aspects of human endeavor. This exhibition is successfully being displayed and welcomed across the country. Numerous events have been organized nationwide in April and May to educate elected officials, civic, educational, and interfaith leaders about Hindu Dharma, another term for Hinduism.

About HSS USA

HSS is a US 501(c)(3) independent, voluntary, non-profit cultural organization with over 230 chapters across the United States. HSS organizes service activities and community outreach projects to promote discipline, self-confidence, teamwork, and the spirit of selflessness. HSS also fosters a dynamic and flourishing Hindu-American community through civic duty, responsibility, and volunteerism, instilling lasting pride in Hindu heritage among its members.

Over the years, HSS' community service has been recognized by federal-level programs, FEMA, federal, state, and city-level local officials, CBS News, NBC News, ABC News, FOX News, NPR Radio, Houston Chronicle, Chicago Tribune, and many other mainstream establishments.

Learn more at www.HSSUS.org.