HEDNA's Inaugural Asia Distribution Conference Comes to Bangkok, Thailand on September 11-12
For those in hospitality and technology sectors, the event covers distribution strategies, industry challenges, and opportunities unique to the Asian market.
With the evolving landscape of electronic distribution in the region, this conference will serve as a platform for industry professionals to collaborate, share knowledge, and foster partnerships.”BANGKOK, THAILAND, August 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Hotel Electronic Distribution Network Association (HEDNA) is pleased to announce its highly anticipated first Asia Distribution Conference, to be held in the vibrant city of Bangkok, Thailand, on September 12, with an evening networking event on September 11. The conference will take place at the Sindhorn Kempinski Hotel, a luxury five-star hotel in the heart of Bangkok.
— Chris Murdock, HEDNA President
Bringing together key players in the hospitality and technology sectors, the conference aims to delve into emerging distribution strategies, industry challenges, and opportunities unique to the Asian market.
"Expanding HEDNA's reach to Asia is an exciting milestone for our organization," said HEDNA President Chris Murdock. "With the rapidly evolving landscape of electronic distribution in the region, this conference will serve as a critical platform for industry professionals to collaborate, share knowledge, and foster new partnerships."
Attendees including hospitality professionals, technology providers, and industry stakeholders can expect a wide array of current topics and ample networking opportunities. The program will feature a main stage conversation with Agoda CEO Omri Morgenshtern on the future of travel, and topics including:
• C-Level Panel Roundtable on Scaling Hotel Brands
• HEDNA Distribution Masterclass on Systems: Is There a One Size Fits All Solution?
• HEDNA Travel Trends in Asia and Beyond
• Travel Search powered by AI
Registration for the HEDNA Asia Distribution Conference is open and interested participants are encouraged to secure their seats early due to limited capacity. To register or find out more about the conference, please visit https://www.hedna.org/bangkok-2023/.
About HEDNA:
HEDNA is a global community of hospitality professionals, technology providers, educators, and consultants passionate about elevating the role of distribution. Through influence, collaboration and networking, we elevate careers, harness new opportunities, and drive the business of hospitality forward. Through our global conferences, education and distribution disciplines working to improve industry processes and standards, we help our stakeholders appreciate the nuances of today’s technologies, gauge the impact of today’s trends, and prepare for the challenges of tomorrow.
