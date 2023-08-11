Agricultural Water Management Funding Now Available

CANADA, August 11 - Released on August 11, 2023

Today, the Water Security Agency (WSA) announced $700,000 for agricultural producers and local governments to complete water management projects. This funding is part of a $1.5 million two-year commitment announced in 2022-23 to support the continued growth of a sustainable and resilient agricultural sector in Saskatchewan.

"This Agricultural Water Management Fund addresses the cost burden and other barriers producers and local governments might experience when planning water management projects in Saskatchewan," Minister Responsible for the Water Security Agency Jeremy Cockrill said. "This will provide landowners with the financial support and access to necessary advice, information, and tools they need."

Applicants can receive up to $95,000 per project based on a cost-sharing approach. It can be used for qualified persons support, technical and engineering costs, and mitigation and rehabilitation works for new agricultural water management projects.

This program is part of WSA's ongoing commitment to supporting the agricultural community in completing and maintaining responsible agricultural water management projects in Saskatchewan. In June, WSA announced a 50 per cent rebate of up to $100,000 per application for channel clearing and drainage maintenance projects, which will help landowners proactively manage potential flooding and erosion concerns.

WSA is also consulting with landowners to develop an effective Agricultural Water Stewardship Policy that supports both agricultural producers and the environment. That policy is expected to be finalized later this year.

For more information about the Agricultural Water Management Fund, please visit wsask.ca.

