Governor Henry McMaster Appoints James Hamilton as Dillon County Sheriff

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Following the death of Dillion County Sheriff Douglas Pernell, Governor Henry McMaster issued Executive Order 2023-26, appointing Dillon County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy James Hamilton to serve as sheriff until a special election is held to elect a sheriff and a successor is elected and qualifies.

Governor McMaster also issued Executive Order 2023-25, ordering that the flags atop the State Capitol be lowered to half-staff from sunrise until sunset on Sunday, August 13, 2023, in honor of Sheriff Pernell and in recognition of his extraordinary legacy and lifetime of service to the State of South Carolina.