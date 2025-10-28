Governor McMaster Activates One SC Fund, Directs State Guard to Support Food Banks Amid SNAP Benefits Halt

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Governor Henry McMaster today announced the activation of the Central Carolina Community Foundation's One SC Fund and directed the South Carolina State Guard (SCSG) to assist food banks statewide in response to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) announcement that federal funding for SNAP benefits (food stamps) will be halted beginning November 1, 2025, due to the ongoing federal government shutdown.

"While South Carolina cannot fully replace federal SNAP benefits, we can and we will step up to help our neighbors," said Governor Henry McMaster. "By activating the One SC Fund and with the assistance of the State Guard, we're supporting South Carolina families in need. In times like these, South Carolinians are eager to help, and I encourage those who are willing to donate to the One SC Fund or volunteer at your local food bank."

The activation of the One SC Fund will allow for a coordinated charitable giving campaign dedicated to providing direct monetary assistance to regional food banks and local feeding partners across the state.

“The suspension of SNAP benefits will hit our children, seniors, and people with disabilities hardest,” said Georgia Mjartan, President and CEO of Central Carolina Community Foundation. “We are asking every corporation, foundation, and individual to step up now—so food banks can respond before the gap becomes a catastrophe.”

The SCSG, an all-volunteer organization separate from the S.C. National Guard, will assist food banks and pantries with distribution operations, traffic flow, and in any other ways necessary to ensure these sites remain safe, orderly, and efficient as demand increases over the coming days.

“This is an opportunity for all of us to work together and take care of those in our state who need our help,” said Sheriff Leon Lott, Commander of the South Carolina State Guard. “The State Guard includes more than 400 men and women, trained and ready for missions like this. Our soldiers will be on the ground assisting food banks and ensuring operations are carried out safely and efficiently.”

The One SC Fund is administered by the Central Carolina Community Foundation in Columbia. Established in 2015 following Hurricane Joaquin with support from Governor Nikki Haley, the fund serves as South Carolina’s coordinated philanthropic response to disasters. Since its creation, the fund has been activated in response to Hurricanes Matthew, Florence, and Helene, and the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Those who wish to contribute can donate directly to the One SC Fund by visiting www.yourfoundation.org.

According to the South Carolina Department of Social Services, there are more than 556,000 South Carolinians, representing 266,000 households, who received federal SNAP benefits in September 2025, totaling approximately $104 million. According to the South Carolina Department of Public Health, there are more than 900 food banks and pantries statewide.