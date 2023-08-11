AUTHOR CYNTHIA DENISE ROBINSON REVEALS THE TRUTH IN HAVING A STRONG FAITH IN GOD
Author Cynthia Denise Robinsons creates an inspiring book for everyday enlightenmentLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Short stories with moral lessons are known as parables. These tales, filled with lessons, inspire both the young and the young at heart.
Cynthia Denise Robinson authored "Blue Pearls: Parables of the Lost Gems" with a keen desire to share the works and wonders of God in a creative and narrative manner. The book's poetic prose and vivid imagery offer an immersive reading experience, drawing readers into a world where profound truths unfold through compelling storytelling. Each parable resonates, prompting contemplation and fostering introspection.
Cynthia Denise Robinson hails from Jacksonville Beach, Florida. She later relocated to the Virginia-Maryland metropolitan area, where she raised her beautiful daughter, Brittany, and her son, Tellis. Guided by God, Cynthia believes in her limitless potential and dedicates her efforts to His glory. She regularly engages with the Bible, reflecting on its teachings as she journeys through life, steadfast in her faith now and always.
The book is a treasure trove of wisdom and inspiration, seamlessly weaving the quest for truth and self-discovery. It's available on Amazon and other online book platforms.
