AUTHOR DORIS HOWE SHARES THE MYSTERY OF ONE PERSON’S TRAITS AND BEHAVIOR
Author Doris Howe writes about the correlation of life and environmentLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Personality development happens as people get older and realize how and what the universe is. Friends who have been by a person's side throughout their entire life can also sometimes contribute to one’s personality development. Or even more so, it can be inherited between relatives. It has become common knowledge that one's ancestors' relationships and characteristics can be passed down to subsequent generations.
“The Shaws Multiplied” by Doris Howe is a colorful book with different points of view in the Shaw family. Behavioral aspects within families and relatives are one of the biggest factors in character development and self-improvement. This book is unquestionably what people need when they are lost in their own thoughts and looking for a way to get to know themselves even better. It covers everything from finding oneself to realizing one's full potential.
Author Doris Howe has enthralled readers with her many books about self-help and realizing the importance of being grateful for life. Doris, an adoption caseworker, has a profound understanding of the value of life and family because she personally witnessed abandonment and loneliness while carrying out her duties. Doris is also a Youth missionary, where she has heard real-life stories from all aspects of life. This has truly inspired her to write and share with others the importance of life and family.
Join Doris as she shares the wonderful story of the Shaws and how life has been for them. Grab a copy from Barnes & Noble or https://authordorishowe.com.
