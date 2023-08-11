AUTHOR DORIS HOWE OFFERS HER READERS A SIMPLE GUIDE TO CHILD ADOPTION
Author Doris Howe shares how important is a father figure in every householdLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Dads play an important role in every family household. As dads usually provide for the family financially, this should not hinder fathers from going the extra mile in taking care of their children. Their visibility in the household is also indeed necessary for the growth and development of every child, as they will remember these small details.
In "Adoption Joys 2: Dads Make a Difference," Doris Howe gives a preview of an adoptee’s life and how big the impact of having a father around is. Be it biological or not, a father must do his best for his children and family. For stronger family ties and family bonding, fathers must always, or most of the time, be present whenever the child needs his support.
Doris has delighted her readers, as this book is considered to be very informative for people who want to adopt and/or are considering adopting. With the first book’s success, Adoption Joys 2 also inspires and encourages people to consider adoption and how it can bring joy to their lives.
Adoption is never easy and this book is the perfect guide to anyone considering adoption. Grab a copy of this book from Barnes & Noble or the author’s website at https://authordorishowe.com.
Olympus Story House is an emerging digital marketing firm based in Reseda, California that focuses on offering high-quality work at a reasonable price. Our talented staff collaborates with clients to establish a stronger brand and help them get the recognition they deserve. We have the ultimate goal of providing our authors with services that would fit a wide range of marketing budgets, offer reliable feedback and proper guidance in their projects, and present quality service. With our team of passionate marketing and publishing experts, we strive to bring our client’s projects to their best potential.
Elmer Teves
Olympus Story House
+1 (310) 359-8380
email us here