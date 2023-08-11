Submit Release
News Search

There were 923 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 477,489 in the last 365 days.

AUTHOR DORIS HOWE OFFERS HER READERS A SIMPLE GUIDE TO CHILD ADOPTION

Adoption Joys Book 2: Dads Make a Difference

Author Doris Howe shares how important is a father figure in every household

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Dads play an important role in every family household. As dads usually provide for the family financially, this should not hinder fathers from going the extra mile in taking care of their children. Their visibility in the household is also indeed necessary for the growth and development of every child, as they will remember these small details.

In "Adoption Joys 2: Dads Make a Difference," Doris Howe gives a preview of an adoptee’s life and how big the impact of having a father around is. Be it biological or not, a father must do his best for his children and family. For stronger family ties and family bonding, fathers must always, or most of the time, be present whenever the child needs his support.

Doris has delighted her readers, as this book is considered to be very informative for people who want to adopt and/or are considering adopting. With the first book’s success, Adoption Joys 2 also inspires and encourages people to consider adoption and how it can bring joy to their lives.

Adoption is never easy and this book is the perfect guide to anyone considering adoption. Grab a copy of this book from Barnes & Noble or the author’s website at https://authordorishowe.com.

Olympus Story House is an emerging digital marketing firm based in Reseda, California that focuses on offering high-quality work at a reasonable price. Our talented staff collaborates with clients to establish a stronger brand and help them get the recognition they deserve. We have the ultimate goal of providing our authors with services that would fit a wide range of marketing budgets, offer reliable feedback and proper guidance in their projects, and present quality service. With our team of passionate marketing and publishing experts, we strive to bring our client’s projects to their best potential.

Elmer Teves
Olympus Story House
+1 (310) 359-8380
email us here

You just read:

AUTHOR DORIS HOWE OFFERS HER READERS A SIMPLE GUIDE TO CHILD ADOPTION

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more