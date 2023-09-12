Vexos Expands Operations with Acquisition of ControlTek, a World-Class Manufacturing Facility in Vancouver, Washington
Vexos Expands Operations with the Acquisition of ControlTek, a World-Class Manufacturing Facility in Vancouver, WashingtonCANADA, September 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Vexos, a leading global Electronic Manufacturing Services (EMS) and Custom Material Solutions (CMS) provider, is excited to announce the successful acquisition of cutting-edge manufacturing facility ControlTek. Located in Vancouver, Washington, the acquisition of ControlTek expands the Vexos footprint to the West Coast of North America to help meet the growing demands of the Vexos customer base and support future growth. The new facility complements the existing Vexos locations in Markham, Ontario, Canada; LaGrange, Ohio, USA; Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam; Dongguan, China; and Hong Kong.
The 45,000 sqft ControlTek facility features 3 SMT lines, specializes in low-to-mid volume, high mix production, and serves the medical, industrial, and aviation, space, and defense markets. ControlTek has significant accreditations and certifications to support these markets including ISO 9001:2015, ISO 13485:2016, AS9100D:2016, ITAR, IPC, ANSI, AS5553, and is FDA registered. Additionally, ControlTek has in-house electronic design engineering capabilities, and strong New Product Introduction (NPI) skills, making it a perfect fit for Vexos.
“We are delighted to announce the addition of ControlTek to the Vexos family. The strengths of ControlTek, its West Coast location and its presence in the Aerospace and Defense markets creates new opportunities. This strategic union marks a significant milestone in our journey, enabling us to extend our capabilities and better serve the diverse needs of our valued customers that seek manufacturing solutions from coast-to-coast. By combining the expertise and resources of both companies, we further strengthen our position as a leading force in the market.” - Paul Jona, CEO Vexos.
With the addition of this new facility in Vancouver, WA, Vexos will extend the reach of its value proposition for which it is well known: its executive engagement and close interaction with its customers, combined with world class support and services, such as Design for Excellence (Dfx), supply chain services, global footprint, Customized Material Solutions (CMS) and NPI.
“For over 50 years, ControlTek has delivered EMS solutions and built lasting partnerships with our customers. With their extensive global presence and value proposition, Vexos will allow us to offer our customers access to a broad network of additional resources and services. With our combined expertise and shared passion for building strong customer relationships, we are excited to reach new heights.” – Andy LaFrazia, CEO ControlTek
About Vexos: Operating in several locations across North America and Asia, Vexos is a leading electronics manufacturing (EMS) and custom material solutions (CMS) provider with a proven track record of delivering award-winning, leading-edge electronics manufacturing services and supply chain solutions to a diverse group of OEMs. For more information, visit Vexos website at www.vexos.com
About ControlTek: Founded in 1971, Control Tek is one of the leading electronics design and manufacturing providers in the Pacific Northwest USA and provides a range of services, including electronic manufacturing services (EMS), design engineering solutions, and product lifecycle management. For more information, visit ControlTek website at www.controltek.com
