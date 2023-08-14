Nethopper Adds GPT AIOps to KAOPS Platform, Further Automating Kubernetes Operations

About

Nethopper.io is pioneering KAOps, a Kubernetes Application Operations platform as a service for DevOps, with the mission of making Cloud Native applications easy to configure and operate across hybrid, edge, and multiple clusters and clouds. Nethopper has roots in Boston-area innovation, from Digital Equipment Corp, Cascade Communications, Alcatel (NYSE: NOK), Ciena (NYSE: CIEN), Web.com, Red Hat (NYSE: IBM), Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC), Juniper Networks (NYSE: JNPR), etc.

